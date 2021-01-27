TheGreatReopening – #SolutionsWatch

Featured Video

RT | January 26, 2021

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are producing a TV series based on the exploits of female Kurdish fighters in Syria. Expect a whitewashed tale of girlboss feminism, that just may be awful enough to finally unite the Kurds and Turks.

The Clintons, through their Hidden Light Productions company, have acquired the TV rights to author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s ‘The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice,’ Deadline revealed on Monday. The book tells the story of an all-female Kurdish militia group famed for fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in northern Syria – with American help.

“The Daughters of Kobani is an extraordinary account of brave, defiant women fighting for justice and equality,” said Hillary Clinton.

As secretary of state, Hillary Clinton was an advocate for arming the YPG and YPJ during the Syrian Civil War. Airdrops of weapons began in 2015 and YPG/YPJ fighters counted on US air support to beat back IS from 2016 onwards, yet during this time the US was also allowing arms to fall into the hands of the same jihadist groups the women were fighting against. That the YPG currently guard oil fields in northern Syria, and have no intention of handing them back to Syrian President Bashar Assad, is surely a bonus for Clinton, who declared as far back as 2012 that “Assad must go!”

Clinton has a long and storied history with the women’s militia, the YPJ, an offshoot of the male-led YPG. The YPJ/YPG’s sister group, the PKK, has been waging a low-intensity conflict with Turkey for more than four decades, and in the 1990s was declared a terrorist group by the administration of Bill Clinton. The ideological leader of both groups, Abdullah Ocalan, was captured by Turkey with alleged help from the CIA in 1999. … continue

By Aletho News | January 9, 2012

There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.

Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue

