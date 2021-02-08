BIGGEST PROBLEM WITH COVID VACCINES?
Ben Swann | February 4, 2021
The Biggest Problem With C0VlD V@ccin3s is that we are not allowed to question anything about them.
February 8, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science | COVID-19 Vaccine
Book Review
Joe Biden and the Revenge of the Behaviorists (Why Statistical Thinking Can Get You Killed)
By Matthew Ehret | Strategic Culture Foundation | February 3, 2021
As the spirit of patriotism and belief in scientific and technological progress was slowly suffocated throughout the Cold War, the governing class that Russell represented sunk its talons into civilization ever more deeply.
Ninety years ago, Bertrand Russell wrote a book entitled The Scientific Outlook.
In it, the philosopher and sometimes imperial grand strategist made the point that society has become far too complex to be left to democratic institutions. In the modern age of advanced warfare, only a scientific dictatorship could be trusted to lead society, while the thoughtless masses of human cattle should be given the illusion of democracy and freedom. Sovereign nation states must be superseded by world government and thus two parallel cultures, two educations and two moralities must be shaped. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Don’t worry…..”Big Brother” is looking after you……Don’t ask questions, don’t worry, everything is being taken care of, just, do what you’re told….everything will be OK…….
Comment by brianharryaustralia | February 8, 2021 |