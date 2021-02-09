Aletho News

DR REINER FUELLMICH ON THE FAKE AND CRIMINAL “CORONA CRISIS”

February 7, 2021

Dr Reiner Fuellmich is a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.

This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.

The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com

February 9, 2021

