DR REINER FUELLMICH ON THE FAKE AND CRIMINAL “CORONA CRISIS”
February 7, 2021
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.
This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
How To Avoid Climate Disaster The Bill Gates Way
Tilak Doshi | Forbes | February 5, 2021
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation and one of the world's richest men and philanthropists, has written a new book that hits the stores on February 16th.
For those more skeptical of popular discussions of climate change, what is most striking is that Gates … is so curiously unaware or indifferent to data that challenge many of the presumptions contained in the book.
One looks in vain for Gates to assess the actual evidence to date regarding the experience of countries and states that have done precisely that, "forcing an unnaturally speedy transition", such as Germany, California and South Australia. There is no attention paid to the deleterious impacts of shutting down coal and natural gas plants on electricity prices (Germany for instance has among the world's highest household prices for electricity), grid stability (with California now entertaining regular rolling blackouts as the norm caused by green energy regulations) and energy poverty in rich countries such as the UK. Nor does Gates find it necessary to engage with substantive arguments in well-researched published work by well-known environmental sceptics such Bjorn Lomborg (who recently published "False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet") and Michael Schellenberger (the best-selling author of "Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All").
Either Gates is not aware or finds it inconvenient that the very authorities he consults with hold views at odds with the assertions made throughout the book. Vaclav Smil, the widely-respected energy scholar praised by Bill Gates (among others), concluded that it would take 25-50% of all land in the US to go 100% renewable, a practical impossibility. Today, the US uses just 0.5% of its land for energy. In 2009, David MacKay, another leading authority on energy technologies that Gates cites favourably in the book, showed that providing all the UK's energy with 100% renewables would require a greater area than the landmass of the entire country, an "appalling delusion" as he called it.
Bill Gates appeals to a world whose imminent end he prophesizes. In the missionary style of exhortation, his book paints a catastrophic future which is convincingly described, even "proved". After a sermon of warnings and threats which accompany the horror of a predicted Armageddon (rising sea levels, extinction of many species, extreme weather, food shortages, mass migration, etc.), a technophilic way forward is presented which offers the possibility of salvation. "Following the science", as understood by Gates and his fellow illuminati, presents a clear way forward in a therapy of carbon conversion ("we can do it").
Alas, 'following the science' is neither straightforward nor consensual. The diversity of scientific views on every aspect of climate change which one would have expected Bill Gates to be conversant with are not to be found in this book. Indeed, he dismisses contrarian arguments as products of "small and politically powerful groups not persuaded by the science". In the meantime, the business of living by the vast majority of ordinary people of the world becomes inexorably more difficult as affordable fossil fuels become the target of "policy corrections". Bill Gates' proposed environmental salvation – forced by policy elites and activist businessmen in "an unnaturally speedy transition" towards decarbonization – will be a fearsome sight to behold, a road to hell…
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous "family values". Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and "weapons of mass destruction" (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and "indiscriminate" (meaning their use can't be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American "precision" cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American "smart" bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.

Moreover, Washington does not apply the term "weapons of mass destruction" to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
- The shaky science behind the “deadly new strains” of Sars-Cov-2 February 9, 2021
- Facebook to BAN claims about ‘man-made’ Covid-19 & ‘unsafe’ vaccines as it launches campaign promoting vaccination February 9, 2021
- The Trump Political Show Trial February 8, 2021
- Don’t Impeach Trump. Impeach the Deep State for Its Conspiracy to Kill the Constitution February 8, 2021
- Lights, Camera, Cancelled! 10 Movies that were never made because the US government didn’t like them February 8, 2021
- Iran to withdraw from NPT if US does not lift sanctions: FM spokesman February 8, 2021
- Biden’s Iran policy is just Trump’s Iran policy with a rainbow flag emoji February 8, 2021
- Coronavirus Skepticism: Pandemic Or Staged Pandemic? February 8, 2021
- Pharma War on Public Health February 8, 2021
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pens Encyclopedic Account Of Bill Gates’ ‘Neo-Feudalism’ February 8, 2021
- The (New Normal) War on Domestic Terror February 8, 2021
- Firms CAN Insist That Staff Are Vaccinated Say Ministers February 8, 2021
- BIGGEST PROBLEM WITH COVID VACCINES? February 8, 2021
- Masking America’s Greatest Natural Monuments February 7, 2021
- Joe Biden and the Revenge of the Behaviorists (Why Statistical Thinking Can Get You Killed) February 7, 2021
- Senator Marco Rubio Introduces Bill to Suspend Gun Rights of Anyone ever “Investigated” for Domestic Terrorism February 7, 2021
- Big Media v. Marjorie Greene and Lou Dobbs February 7, 2021
- Mass Manipulation – How it Works February 7, 2021
- Miliband Loses His Marbles February 8, 2021
- Norway’s Hunger For Electricity February 8, 2021
- What Does Offshore Wind Power Really Cost? February 7, 2021
- Is red meat unhealthy? February 6, 2021
- Update on vitamin D for covid January 31, 2021
