What REALLY Got Gina Carano Cancelled

Don’t believe the lies about “racism”, the actress and former athlete has been found guilty of wrongthink. Nothing more.

We don’t comment on pop-culture much, but as the incredibly fine line between politics and entertainment begins to fade totally out of existence the overlap becomes harder and harder to ignore.

Plus, sometimes something is just so unfair you have to take a moment to correct the record.

Actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano has lost her role in Disney’s hit Star Wars spin-off “The Mandalorian”, lost out on her own spin-off series and been dropped by her agent.

All this is the result of a series of social media posts described as “abhorrent” in a press release from LucasFilm:

Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

But what did Carano actually say?

Well, the post is deleted but there are screencaps available. Here’s the “abhorrent” text:

Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Is this “abhorrent”? Is this “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities”?

Obviously not. It’s an entirely historically accurate statement, making a broader point about the dangers of dehumanising large groups of people.

It’s not racist. It’s not racist to compare modern society to Nazi Germany. It’s not racist to warn against what you perceive as burgeoning fascism.

It’s. Not. Racist.

More than that, it’s actually anti-racist.

But if “go home in peace and love” can become “inciting violence”, or spending Passover with the “wrong kind of Jews” can be “Antisemitism”, than I guess “hey you shouldn’t hate people for being different” can be racist.

As I wrote yesterday, reality itself is under a prolonged assault, and we have to struggle to stick up for what words mean. For what is real.

But, if Carano didn’t say anything racist, why has she actually been fired?

Well, this is not the first time she has courted controversy on social media. She has made many posts critical of enforced mask-wearing, questioning the Covid vaccine, suggesting the 2020 election may have been rigged, and just generally not buying into pandemic hysteria. (Just yesterday, she was posting that Epstein didn’t kill himself. Which he obviously didn’t).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LucasFilm have been “looking for a reason to get rid of her for months”. Which is even stronger evidence that this has nothing to do with any supposed “racism”, and everything to do with rigidly enforcing a consensus.

Gina Carano didn’t say anything racist and she was not fired for saying anything racist. She was fired for being just a bit of an outsider. For thinking for herself, a little, and expressing those thoughts.

It’s another example of the real purpose of identity politics, and its weaponisation as “cancel culture”. It’s all about stifling actual honest discussion. Slamming the Overton window shut. Branding everything even passingly controversial “offensive”, no matter how illogical, nonsensical or backwards it may seem. About making people afraid to honestly express themselves, for fear of the mob.

To finish, let’s pay one last visit to Gina Carano’s “abhorrent” social media, and quote something she shared on Instagram several months ago. Another example of the type of thinking that is the true target of “cancellation”:

If you go to the southwest desert and catch 100 red fire ants, as well as 100 large black ants, t can catch about 100 red fire ants that live in the southwestern desert and also about 100 of those large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen. However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other. The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa when, in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. This is exactly what’s happening in society today: Liberal vs Conservative

Black vs White

Mask vs Anti Mask

The real question we should be asking ourselves is who is shaking the jar and why?