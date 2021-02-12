Media Consider Trump Guilty by Accusation, Case Closed

Establishment fourth estate practitioners in the US and West transformed the term media into a four-letter word.

They find new ways to disgrace themselves daily, probing for new lows and finding them.

Trump’s sham Senate trial is a current example among many others, a travesty of justice.

There’s nothing remotely legitimate about impeaching and trying him for inciting insurrection.

The January 6 Capitol Hill false flag was staged by US dark forces in cahoots with undemocratic Dems to further vilify and frame him for what he had nothing to do with.

No respectable publisher would touch Big Media hate-mongering rubbish masquerading as news, information, and analysis.

The self-styled newspaper of record NYT is the worst offender.

On all things Trump, truth and full disclosure was banned in favor endless mass deception hateful enough to make some despots blush.

It doesn’t rise to the level of poor fiction. Yet it’s featured daily in multiple propaganda pieces.

Mindless of facts, it wants Trump vilified and convicted for invented reasons that took center stage on the Senate floor.

WaPo editors demanded Trump’s conviction, saying:

“The House impeachment managers’ presentation before the Senate has crystallized in graphic and compelling detail the horror of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — and Mr. Trump’s deep responsibility for it (sic).”

No credible evidence supports the above mass deception. Yet much of the nation is riveted on a stream of orchestrated fake news.

Remarks from Trump like “stop the steal” had nothing to do with inciting insurrection.

His legal team’s legitimate efforts to expose and reverse election rigging was mocked.

Perhaps the most brazen election fraud in US history was supported by Big Media, all the while pretending the illegitimate process was the other way around, knowing otherwise.

Trump was right saying “(i)f you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Passivity in the face of state-sponsored law-breaking assures worse to come.

WaPo long ago abandoned truth-telling journalism for deep state approved propaganda.

On all issues mattering most, including Trump’s politicized show trial, everything WaPo publishes is unfit to print.

Virtually across the board, Big Media want Trump hung out to dry for invented reasons while ignoring legitimate ones. Some examples:

WSJ : “(Dems) Argue Trump ‘Inflamed and Incited’ Capitol Riot (sic)”

Dems and supportive media lied.

Reuters : “Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say”

Instead of reporting that Trump had nothing to do with storming Capitol Hill, Reuters and other Big Media pretend otherwise — to their shame.

AP News : “Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot”

No “riot” occurred. Trump and supporters were uninvolved with what happened on January 6 — an orchestrated false flag rally.

Fox News quoted unindicted war criminal, perjurer, serial liar Hillary, saying if Trump is acquitted, it’s “because the jury includes his co-conspirators (sic).”

Anti-Trump CNN expressed fury over Trump’s likely acquittal.

ABC News: “Majority of Americans say Trump should be convicted, barred from holding federal office”

Most Americans are brainwashed by Big Media, their minds filled with mass deception mush.

CBS News rubbish: “Trump’s tweets” show guilt.

Love, hate or otherwise reject them, Trump’s tweets exercise his constitutional right of free expression — eroding en route to disappearing altogether.

Chicago Tribune : “(Dem) impeachment of Trump puts his 74 million voters on trial (sic)”

LA Times : “Senate Republicans are as much on trial as Trump (sic).”

USA Today : “Trump Senate impeachment trial forces hard choices on Republicans and (Dems) alike (sic)”

National Pentagon Radio (NPR): “Impeachment Managers To Focus On Insurrection Damage”

Undemocratic Dems and complicit dark forces bear full responsibility for lawless actions ahead of and following events on Capitol Hill.

What’s going on in the Senate chamber is an attempted political lynching with no legitimacy.

Instead of exposing and denouncing it, Big Media share guilt for supporting what no one should tolerate.