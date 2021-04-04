Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Willem Engel Interviews Sukharit Bhakdi About The EMA Letter

Willem Engel with Sukharit Bhakdi | April 2, 2021

21 seconds Dutch intro, English after

Professor Sukharit Bhakdi interviewed by Willem Engel about the 4th Letter to the EMA

https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/271982307714998

April 4, 2021 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |