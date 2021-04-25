Inventing Enemies to Wage Perpetual War

Washington needs enemies to advance its hegemonic agenda for unchallenged global control.

Since none exist, they’ve been invented throughout US history — first against Native Americans, then against foreign nations.

Post-WW II, the US attacked nonbelligerent North Korea preemptively, a state of perpetual war on humanity has existed for over 70 years with no signs of US regimes stepping back from the brink — just the opposite.

Its wars rage at home and abroad in multiple theaters by hot and/or other means.

US dark forces have draconian aims in mind.

They include concentrating wealth in privileged hands exclusively, creating ruler/serf societies at home and abroad, instituting draconian social control, and large-scale depopulation.

The latter involves mass-jabbing maximum numbers of people with toxic experimental drugs that don’t protect and may eliminate countless millions or billions of people in the months and years ahead if nothing is done to challenge and stop this diabolical war on humanity.

Distracted by bread and circuses, a mind-manipulated US public shows no signs of awakening to reality.

No matter how often most Americans were fooled before, they’re easy marks to be duped again repeatedly.

Abroad, the Pentagon’s empire of bases are platforms for waging endless wars on humanity.

Washington’s main enemies are peace, stability, cooperative relations with the world community of nations, the rule of law, and countries free from its control — notably China, Russia and Iran.

If global war erupts ahead, it’ll be made-in-the-USA — most likely in the South China Sea or Taiwan Strait, the Middle East, or Europe’s heartland bordering Russia.

US controlled fascist tyranny in Kiev is key to advancing Washington’s hegemonic aims.

Sharing a near-1,500 mile land and sea border with Russia, Ukraine is used by US dark forces as a dagger aimed at its heartland.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that Washington has gone all-out to portray nonbelligerent Russia as an aggressor state — notably by phony accusations disconnected from reality.

“If you spend years communicating an idea to your own people and to the world at large, using mass media, issuing reports and making alarmist publications that depict Russia as a warmonger nation that’s about to strike” preemptively, most people in the West and elsewhere are easily fooled to believe it, she said — because mainstream truth-telling is suppressed.

Western and many other nations bow to US interests — even when compromising their own.

According to Zakharova, if a US ruling regime asked “Germany” or another nation “to stop breathing, will it obey?”

“Will it stop breathing? Or will it realize finally that not breathing will mean dying?”

For a nation-state, it means lost sovereignty to a higher power abroad — along with betrayal of their people by abandoning their rights in service to a foreign power.

Last September, Vladimir Putin called for cooperative Russian/US relations “in the field of security in the use of information and communication technologies.”

According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry last week, his proposal “envisage(d) the adoption of a set of practical measures on resetting bilateral relations in the sphere of using information and communications technologies, including the restoration of specialized dialogue formats and channels of communication, (including) high level ones,” adding:

His initiative includes “reaching an agreement on preventing incidents in information space, exchanging guarantees of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, as well as reaching a global agreement on taking political commitment by nations to refrain from attacking each other with the use of” information technology or other means.

As expected, his good faith outreach fell on deaf ears in Washington, especially after Biden replaced Trump by brazen election rigging.

A state of permanent US war on Russia by other means is longstanding, recklessly escalated by Biden regime hardliners.

The same thing is ongoing against China and other nations free from scourge of US hegemonic control.

During his annual state of the nation address last week, Putin stressed that “(u)nfriendly actions toward Russia do not cease,” adding:

Moscow will find “asymmetrical, speedy and tough” ways to defend its national interests if hostile nations (like the US) refuse dialogue.

A clash of civilizations exists between hegemon USA and nations free from its control.

Because of US rage to control planet earth, its resources and populations, is global war 3.0 just a matter of time?