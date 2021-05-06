Pfizer Ducks Criminal Prosecution Using Shell Companies
Principia Scientific | May 6, 2021
You first heard of ‘too big to fail’ banks in 2008 when the global economic collapse destroyed lives and businesses and few, if any fraudster bankers went to jail.
Don’t be surprised to learn that ‘too big to fail‘ also applies to those Big Pharma entities in cahoots with corrupt politicians. This short video explains how Pfizer, conspiring with bent regulators, uses shell companies to get away with their vaccine crimes.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 6, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception | Pfizer, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Meet Carroll Quigley
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The Khazarian Bankster Cult That Hijacked the World
By Jonas E. Alexis | Veterans Today | July 7, 2017
During the Revolution of 1848, Karl Marx wrote that “the Jew, who in Vienna, for example, is only tolerated, determines the fate of the whole Empire by his financial power. The Jew, who may have no rights in the smallest German states, decides the fate of Europe. This is not an isolated fact. The Jew has emancipated himself in a Jewish manner, not only because he has acquired financial power, but also because… money has become a world power and the practical Jewish spirit has become the practical spirit of the Christian nations.” Marx had the Rothschilds in mind when he wrote this. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,468,626 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
wteach64 on Meet Carroll Quigley wteach64 on Meet Carroll Quigley roberthstiver on 19,916 ‘eye disorders’ includi… roberthstiver on This Biden Proposal Could Make… roberthstiver on This Biden Proposal Could Make… roberthstiver on Iran Meddling In Scottish Elec… roberthstiver on Iran to leave Vienna by end of… brianharryaustralia on Two former British soldiers ac… brianharryaustralia on Iran Meddling In Scottish Elec… 5 dancing shlomos on Iran Meddling In Scottish Elec… brianharryaustralia on Iran Meddling In Scottish Elec… brianharryaustralia on Why Is Twitter Allowed To Get…
Aletho News
- A Third of All Recent ‘Covid Deaths’ in England and Wales Not Caused by Coronavirus May 6, 2021
- Pfizer Ducks Criminal Prosecution Using Shell Companies May 6, 2021
- Promoting and Profiting from Mass-Toxification May 6, 2021
- 19,916 ‘eye disorders’ including blindness following COVID vaccine reported in Europe May 5, 2021
- COVID Vaccines: Necessity, Efficacy and Safety May 5, 2021
- Why I’m Removing All Articles Related to Vitamins D, C, Zinc and COVID-19 May 5, 2021
- The Covid-19 Emergency Did Not Justify Lockdowns May 5, 2021
- Why Is There No Correlation Between Masks, Lockdowns, and Covid Suppression? May 5, 2021
- This Biden Proposal Could Make the US a “Digital Dictatorship” May 5, 2021
- Silicon Valley Algorithm Manipulation Is The Only Thing Keeping Mainstream Media Alive May 5, 2021
- Two former British soldiers acquitted of murdering IRA leader as trial collapses due to inadmissible evidence May 5, 2021
- The dangerous decision to ‘postpone’ the election is Palestine’s moment of reckoning May 5, 2021
- Meet Carroll Quigley May 5, 2021
- The Climate Propaganda Cabal May 5, 2021
- Iran to leave Vienna by end of month if Biden doesn’t lift all sanctions May 5, 2021
- Iran Meddling In Scottish Election – Think Tank May 5, 2021
- Why Is Twitter Allowed To Get Away With Interfering In Elections? May 4, 2021
- Continuing the Story of the Hijacked Tanker and Frozen Funds May 4, 2021
OffGuardian
Consent Factory
- The Criminalization of Dissent May 3, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do anti-depressants work? April 30, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply