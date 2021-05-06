Aletho News

Pfizer Ducks Criminal Prosecution Using Shell Companies

Principia Scientific | May 6, 2021

You first heard of ‘too big to fail’ banks in 2008 when the global economic collapse destroyed lives and businesses and few, if any fraudster bankers went to jail.

Don’t be surprised to learn that ‘too big to fail‘ also applies to those Big Pharma entities in cahoots with corrupt politicians. This short video explains how Pfizer, conspiring with bent regulators, uses shell companies to get away with their vaccine crimes.

May 6, 2021 - Posted by | Corruption, Deception | ,

