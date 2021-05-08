Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

AMLO Complains to the US over USAID Funding of Opposition Group

teleSUR | May 7, 2021

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed on Friday his authorities sent a complaint to the U.S. government urging an explanation on the funding by U.S. organization USAID of an alleged anti-corruption group that seeks to take down his administration.

“A foreign government can’t provide money to political groups,” the president known as AMLO said before a virtual meeting with the U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris. The note asks the U.S. to confirm such funding and suspend it in case the collaboration is true.

The Mexican authorities highlighted the information that Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, a political group that has tried to plot against the government, is receiving funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). AMLO considers this action “it’s promoting a form of coup.”

The Mexican organization has reported critically on some of AMLO’s most outstanding initiatives, which the Mexican government respects as members o the civil society. However, people linked to the group “have been explicit in their political militancy against the government of Mexico,” the authorities added.

May 8, 2021 - Posted by | Deception | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |