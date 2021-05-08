Aletho News

Report A COVID-19 Vaccine Injury

Have you been injured by a COVID-19 vaccine?

Informed Consent Action Network

Vaccines for COVID-19 are being developed at warp speed. Potential safety issues may not be disclosed or fully disclosed to individuals receiving these experimental products.

A COVID-19 vaccine can cause injury weeks or months after injection.

If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine and suffered an adverse event thereafter, we can assist in investigating whether you have been adequately warned of the potential injury.

Informed consent is the bedrock of medical ethics and we fight every day to assure that every person is given informed consent prior to being given any drug or injected with a vaccine. We look forward to helping you.

May 8, 2021

