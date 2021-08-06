Fauci says, “Give me that and I’d be really happy” after just describing the characteristics of ivermectin!

Fauci is asked about his ideal drug for Covid. And he lists these characteristics as his “Optimal Profile:”

a pill that blocks a viral function

oral, not injected

minimal drug-drug interactions

use for 7–10 days

low toxicity

He points out you should:

“take it early in the disease” and

“if you can keep that virus from going down into the lungs and to other organ systems, you can change that disease to a common cold type approach. We only need to knock out that virus for 7-10 days.”

Folks, the ship is turning. Sad to say, too many died waiting. And Fauci the money man is not going to shill for a drug his agency can’t patent. He’ll instead extract more taxpayer money in a vain attempt to find this perfect drug–which a pharmacist just refused to dispense to a patient of mine, no doubt in part due to Fauci’s criminal machinations.

But what will happen is that the concept of early treatment–not waiting it out–will enter the public consciousness. And some people will realize there is already a drug out there that can be used early.

While now Israel is saying 85-90% of those hospitalized with Covid (in a huge wave) were vaccinated. And 95% of those with severe disease are vaccinated. Israeli TV yesterday: