“IT’S TIME TO TELL WHAT’S HAPPENING IN FRANCE”

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | August 5, 2021

French President, Emmanuel Macron, provoked a huge uprising on Bastille Day after announcing his new #Covid19 vaccine passport mandate. Founder of Children’s Health Defense Europe, Senta Duypudt, gives Del an insider’s view on how the people of France are standing up to their tyrannical government.

NETHERLANDS PRIME MINISTER CAUGHT LYING

Watch as a new Dutch civil servant & politician, Gideon Van Meijeren, skillfully outs his Prime Minister regarding his connection to WEF’s Klaus Schwab, and his approval of the ‘Great Reset.’ Grab some popcorn and enjoy this gem!

  Our Rulers LIE like Pigs in their own SH I T…….This Corona Virus has been RAMMED DOWN our throats for 16 months or so, and despite all moves to control it, it is still with us……OR at least, The Propaganda is still with us…….It's like "The Boy Who Cried WOLF"……….It's been done to death! I refuse to live in fear.

