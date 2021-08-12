Punishing Scapegoats

By Doug E. Steil | Aletho News | August 12, 2021

Two days ago Merkel and the Bavarian minister announced stringent new measures directed against those who refuse to get their clot shot. For the past few weeks specific media have been inciting hatred against this group, based on lies, more specifically implicit premises that are untrue, as well as illogical or unwarranted conclusions:

• People who got the clot shot are immune to being infected.

• Hence, they are also incapable of infecting others.

• Asymptomatic viral transfer (with high viral load but no sickness) is very common.

• Nearly everyone with no clot shot is at equal risk to get acute viral symptoms.

• At least a 85% “vaccination rate” is required for herd immunity to end the pandemic.

• Those refusing the clot shot are guilty of prolonging the pandemic, harming society.

• These skeptics not going along are parasites who should be shunned from public life.

The recent graph from the central reporting authority in Berlin, the Robert Koch Institute, depicts a 26 week period that highlights the situation very well. The histogram data show gene sequencing information from sampling valid PCR test results, so all the false positives they got are not included here. The government pays labs 200 EUR to sequence a sample.

The gray shades represent the percentage per week that constitutes the derivatives of the virus that emerged in Wuhan, upon which the trial data associated with the clot shot temporary emergency use authorization are based. The blue shades refer to the British variant, and the red to the Indian variant, which have been renamed to get Greek letters. The South African and Brazilian variants barely play a role here.

From an epidemiological perspective it is clear that in Germany the original and British variants have essentially already been eradicated, what one would call “herd immunity” has been attained. Based on information from other countries farther along in the mass experiment, as well as recent admission by the CDC, the clot shot has no effect on the Indian (delta) variant.

Under these circumstances a plausible perception management approach could thus have been:

• Proclaim the experiment was a success because two key variants were wiped out.

• Acknowledge the clot shot is not effective against stemming the Indian variant.

• Discontinue any further inoculations, due to their potential adverse harm.

• Assert that the remaining variant has mild effects and can easily be dealt with.

• Declare an end to the so-called pandemic and the associated restrictive measures.

• Treat all people the same way, yet monitor possible viral spread with thermometers.

However, this was not done because the issue is not about public health but about instituting a totalitarian system that wants to deal harshly with those who are skeptical or critical about the false premises used to bring it on and staunchly refuse to go along with the clot shot experiment. Therefore, the consequences for those not already contaminated twice by the clot shot were instead, as follows:

• The threshold level to get an antigen test for basic activities (haircut, restaurant) was lowered from 50 to 35 (incidences per 100K population per week, based on flawed PCR test).

• People needing to get tested must pay for such tests out of their own pocket beginning October 11.

• In the future, they will likely be excluded altogether from participating in public life. It was suggested they should be shunned by private businesses (restaurants, hotels, cultural venues) as unwelcome customers.

The chosen policy is short-sighted. As the virtuous (obedient) people continue to spread the virus among each other, the skeptics will be blamed for the spread, while those newly infected who thought they were immune will be told that the clot shot is not quite 100% effective, so they will soon need to get a booster shot. Thus, another cycle of madness will be perpetuated, as the totalitarian grip tightens. Authorities want to get rid of the experimental control group consisting of those who did not consent.