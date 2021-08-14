Canada to introduce vaccine passports for crossing provincial borders
By Dan Frieth | Reclaim The Net | August 14, 2021
Canada’s Minister for Transport Omar Alghabra announced the introduction of vaccine passports for transport across provincial borders via plane, trains, and large water vessels.
The move underscores the growing adaptation of digital vaccine passports across the globe, particularly in developed countries.
“Vaccine requirements in the transportation sector will help protect the safety of employees, their families, passengers, their communities and all Canadians. And more broadly, it will hasten Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alghabra said during a press conference on Thursday.
For those who cannot get the jabs, the minister said they will still be able to travel by showing proof of recent negative tests.
Alghabra said that the government was looking into practical ways to implement the vaccine passes “as quickly as possible.”
Alghabra’s announcement coincided with an announcement from the Privy Council that the government would be mandating vaccination for federal employees. The employees will be required to show proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
August 14, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science | Canada, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
Trudeau is an absolute imbecile. He hasn’t read the science because he can’t read!
LikeLike
Comment by papasha408 | August 14, 2021 |