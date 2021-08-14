Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Canada to introduce vaccine passports for crossing provincial borders

By Dan Frieth | Reclaim The Net | August 14, 2021

Canada’s Minister for Transport Omar Alghabra announced the introduction of vaccine passports for transport across provincial borders via plane, trains, and large water vessels.

The move underscores the growing adaptation of digital vaccine passports across the globe, particularly in developed countries.

“Vaccine requirements in the transportation sector will help protect the safety of employees, their families, passengers, their communities and all Canadians. And more broadly, it will hasten Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alghabra said during a press conference on Thursday.

For those who cannot get the jabs, the minister said they will still be able to travel by showing proof of recent negative tests.

Alghabra said that the government was looking into practical ways to implement the vaccine passes “as quickly as possible.”

Alghabra’s announcement coincided with an announcement from the Privy Council that the government would be mandating vaccination for federal employees. The employees will be required to show proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

August 14, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science | , ,

1 Comment »

  1. Trudeau is an absolute imbecile. He hasn’t read the science because he can’t read!

    Like

    Comment by papasha408 | August 14, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |