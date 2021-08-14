Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Evolving Definition of “Vaccine” in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary for 2021

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | August 13, 2021

The popular online dictionary, Merriam-Webster.com, has had the same definition for “vaccine” for several years.

Here is the definition until early to mid-January, 2021:

By January 26, 2021 it was changed to include a section on “genetic material” and mRNA:

Apparently that was not quite good enough to silence the critics who were claiming that the COVID-19 shots did not meet the definition of a “vaccine,” so it was changed again by June 1, 2021 to include examples of mRNA “vaccines” such as Moderna and Pfizer, “viral vector” vaccines such as J&J and AstraZeneca, and a completely new definition to cover some “vaccines” the military is working on: a preparation or immunotherapy that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against noninfectious substances, agents, or diseases.

I wonder what this “definition” of “vaccines” will be expanded to include next?

Noah Webster Jr. was the original founder of America’s most famous dictionary, and in 1831, George and Charles Merriam founded the company as G & C Merriam Co.

In 1964, Encyclopædia Britannica, Inc. acquired Merriam-Webster, Inc.

In 1996, Britannica was purchased by Jacob E. Safra, a Jewish Swiss-bank financier.

August 14, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science |

1 Comment »

  1. The immune system has an incredible capacity and certainly could not be designed by chance evolution . So trying to ‘improve’ our genetics to make it work better would not have me as a guinea pig – it is already proving a disaster
    with the vaccine deaths exceeding the covid deaths even though flu deaths were called covid deaths to boost the panics.
    To think of getting immunity for non bio poisons like say mercury or mustard
    gas would be crazy as it proved with anthrax. For guinea pigs though using
    politicians or pharma execs would be good though.

    Like

    Comment by charles allan | August 14, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »