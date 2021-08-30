Aletho News

Now they tell us … repeat Covid shots for the forseeable future

By Meryl Nass, MD | August 29, 2021

Extraordinary admissions. Extraordinary facial expressions. I typed exactly what she said:

“Booster doses, repeat doses will be part of it… I can assure you that the Commonwealth government has purchased large quantities of vaccine into 2022 and this will be a regular cycle of vaccination and revaccination as we learn more aabout when immunity wanes”

August 30, 2021 - Posted by | Deception |

1 Comment »

  1. Ahahahah! Amazing!

    Like

    Comment by Meriem Kheira Peillet | August 30, 2021 | Reply


