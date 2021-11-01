Jeff Bezos Leads Parade Of 400 Private Jets To COP26 With $65M Gulfstream

It seems the world’s elite just can’t stop ruining childhoods.

According to the Daily Mail, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ‘has led a 400-strong parade of private jets into COP26,’ which includes Prince Albert of Monaco, tons of other royals, and dozens of “green” CEOs – creating a giant traffic jam which required empty planes to fly 30 miles away to ‘nearby’ Prestwick to find parking.

On Sunday, MailOnline observed at least 52 private jets landing at Glasgow – while estimates put the total number flying in for the conference at 400. Conservative predictions suggest the fleet of private jets arriving for COP26 will blast out 13,000tonnes of carbon dioxide in total – equivalent to the amount consumed by more than 1,600 Britons in a year.

Prince Charles was among those travelling by non-commercial plane from the G20 in Rome, MailOnline can reveal. Flight records suggest the plane was an MOD jet. – Daily Mail

Yes, the same Prince Charles hypocritically calling for a “vast military-style campaign” with trillions at it’s disposal in order to force “fundamental economic transition” when it comes to the environment.

And, the excuse:

“His Royal Highness has personally campaigned for a shift towards Sustainable Aviation Fuel and would only undertake travel to Rome when it was agreed that sustainable fuel would be used in the plane,” said a Clarence House spokesman, who added that so-called sustainable fuel would be used “wherever possible… from now on.”

Boris Johnson flew in from Rome on an Airbus A321 – only to be stuck circling Glasgow for 20 minutes due to the sheer number of private jets arriving for the event. Johnson was stuck behind the president of South Korea – who also flew in from Rome following the G20 conference.

For those without private jets, hundreds of less fortunate COP26 delegates were unable to reach the event due to brutal storms which crippled railroads and forced people to sleep on the floor of London’s Euston station.

Bezos’ appearance comes on the heels of celebrating Bill Gates’ 66th birthday on a nearly $3 million per week superyacht off the coast of Turkey – reaching the boat by helicopter.

The Amazon founder met with Prince Charles to discuss climate change, tweeting “The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world far longer than most. We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is expected to create 2.2 million pounds of carbon to reach the summit – as he’s bringing four planes, the Marine One helicopter, and an enormous motorcade.

Don’t these people have Skype?