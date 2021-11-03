Joe Biden’s disturbing behaviors
October 11, 2020
Anthony Zenkus, expert in sexual, family and trauma violence. Makes his expert analysis on Democrat, Vice-President, Joe Biden and his disturbing frequent behavior on children and people.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 3, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video | Joe Biden
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Joe Biden’s disturbing behaviors
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Why Donald Trump Had to Go
By Peter Koenig for the Saker Blog | January 22, 2021
There is an agenda. A huge agenda. It is a Globalist agenda that is in the process of inflicting gigantic harm to humanity. It is called the Covid-19 – The Great Reset, issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF), authored by its founder, Klaus Schwab. If left undisturbed, The Great Reset’s plan is a crime of epic dimensions, never seen before in our civilization. Mr. Trump did not want to be part of this agenda.
Donald Trump, for better or for worse, is not a Globalist. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,141,724 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
redracam on The Vaccines Cannot Do What Is… Gwen on Nov. 3: Join the ‘Worldwide Wa… brianharryaustralia on Media Kinda-Sorta Forgets to M… brianharryaustralia on FDA approves Pfizer jab for ki… brianharryaustralia on Tech investor Peter Thiel crit… papasha408 on Is it Really True, as Climate… planetsheeple on One woman’s stand against the… Bill Francis on One woman’s stand against the… King of the Ooze on I’m A Twenty Year Truck Driver… papasha408 on Internet Trolls Face Jail For… papasha408 on Internet Trolls Face Jail For… Lloyd Miller on MacArthur’s Plot for War with…
Aletho News
- Joe Biden’s disturbing behaviors November 3, 2021
- Pretending We Can Vaccinate Our Way Out of This Pandemic Is Dangerous — Especially for Kids November 3, 2021
- The Vaccines Cannot Do What Is Asked of Them November 3, 2021
- Has Government Gone Too Far Down the Vaccine-Saviour Road to Be Capable of Objective Assessment of the Evidence? November 2, 2021
- Blood Clots Associated with Johnson & Johnson COVID Shot November 2, 2021
- Is it Really True, as Climate Change Activists Claim, That 97% of Scientists Agree With Them? November 2, 2021
- Tech investor Peter Thiel criticizes “Ministry of Truth” and creation of “fake consensus” November 2, 2021
- FDA approves Pfizer jab for kids, but even they don’t seem sure it’s safe November 2, 2021
- Media Kinda-Sorta Forgets to Mention Doctor’s $2 Million From Pfizer November 2, 2021
- 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced: Official Government data November 2, 2021
- The vaccine’s toll on men’s sexual health November 1, 2021
- CDC’s Committee Member Dr. Chen Should Be Removed Immediately Due to Conflict of Interest November 1, 2021
- One woman’s stand against the outrageous power grab in Australia November 1, 2021
- Useless Green Energy Hitting The Wall November 1, 2021
- Jeff Bezos Leads Parade Of 400 Private Jets To COP26 With $65M Gulfstream November 1, 2021
- I’m A Twenty Year Truck Driver, I Will Tell You Why America’s “Shipping Crisis” Will Not End November 1, 2021
- Internet Trolls Face Jail For Causing “Psychological Harm!” November 1, 2021
- Climate change fueled witch hunts… Then and now November 1, 2021
OffGuardian
- (New Normal) Winter is Coming November 2, 2021
- WATCH: It’s not about what they say it’s about… November 2, 2021
- DISCUSS: COP26 gets underway… November 1, 2021
Richie Allen
- Germany Facing “Pandemic Of Unvaccinated” Says Health Minister November 3, 2021
- Banks Ramp Up Home Repossessions In Hearings Lasting 9 Minutes November 3, 2021
- UK Firms To Be “Forced” To Show How They Will Reach Net Zero November 3, 2021
- Greta: “You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your Arse” November 2, 2021
Consent Factory
- (New Normal) Winter is Coming October 31, 2021
If Americans Knew
- When Eisenhower and Nixon reined in Israel and defied the lobby November 2, 2021
- Christian orgs worldwide denounce Israel’s demonization of Palestinian rights groups November 2, 2021
- Rep. Betty McCollum introduces resolution condemning Israel’s designation of Palestinian orgs as “terrorist groups” November 1, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Neil Oliver Sums Up The Hypocrisy November 2, 2021
- China Still Burning More & More Coal November 2, 2021
- EU must be joking! VDL shamed for 31 mile private jet flight while hailing climate deal November 2, 2021
- ‘Guess the climate rules don’t apply to them’ November 2, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is intense exercise bad for your heart? October 27, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply