Why did CDC choose Hepatitis B vaccine for adults right now?
By Meryl Nass | November 9, 2021
Maybe they understand they will not be able to get 8 or 9 doses of COVID vaccines into adults. But the Hepatitis B series involves 3 shots over 6 months.
This could be an excuse to get 3 more shots into us.
I was asked what this COVID vaccine program (and now the Hepatitis B vaccine program) is about. I only know two things:
- This is not about improving our health
- The goal is to get us injected
I don’t know why they want us to have a bunch of injections, but I think these two facts are well established.
The next question is what is in the injections. I don’t know the answer. There were metal bits in the Moderna vaccine in Japan, which caused several lots to be discarded as they were visible.
