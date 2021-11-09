Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Why did CDC choose Hepatitis B vaccine for adults right now?

By Meryl Nass | November 9, 2021

Maybe they understand they will not be able to get 8 or 9 doses of COVID vaccines into adults. But the Hepatitis B series involves 3 shots over 6 months.

This could be an excuse to get 3 more shots into us.

I was asked what this COVID vaccine program (and now the Hepatitis B vaccine program) is about. I only know two things:

  1. This is not about improving our health
  2. The goal is to get us injected

I don’t know why they want us to have a bunch of injections, but I think these two facts are well established.

The next question is what is in the injections. I don’t know the answer. There were metal bits in the Moderna vaccine in Japan, which caused several lots to be discarded as they were visible.

November 9, 2021 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, War Crimes | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |