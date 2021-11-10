Aletho News

No Booster Jabs No Train Travel For France’s Over-65’s

By Richie Allen | November 10, 2021

France has become the first European country to mandate the third covid jab. From December 15th, over-65’s will need to have had a booster jab to travel by train or eat in restaurants.

The rule will apply to expats and tourists too.

Speaking last night, French President Emmanuel Macron said:

“Faced with the resurgence of the epidemic, the solution is an extra dose. If you have been vaccinated for more than six months, I ask you to book an appointment. To those not yet vaccinated: Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated to protect yourselves. Get vaccinated to live normally.”

France introduced a “health pass” which allows those who have been double-jabbed, had a negative coronavirus test or who have recently recovered from the virus access to bars, restaurants, venues, trains and planes.

From December 15th, if you are over-65, being double-jabbed won’t be enough. Your health pass will be invalid until you have booster shot.

“Get vaccinated to live normally,” said Macron.

It’s open tyranny now.

  1. With regards to the trains, so far I found it is that. Trains with international destination and the high speed ones have this requirement. The regional commuter trains don’t. You can use those without health pass. This is just a continuation of a policy mandated back in 9 August.


    Which trains require a health pass?
    Since Monday 9 August, you must have a health pass to board any TGV INOUI, INTERCITÉS or OUIGO train to destinations in France, or any long-distance international train departing from France. These new requirements do not apply to RER or Transilien commuter trains, or TER regional trains operating in France. ”

    Its bad, but not that bad.

    Comment by Kaz | November 10, 2021


