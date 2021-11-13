Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Governor Grewsome re-emerges

Irish Savant | November 10, 2021

Well that particular mystery is solved. Or is it? We all know that vaxx evangelist Gavin Newsom disappeared from public view for nearly two weeks, cancelling a number of high-profile engagements, immediately after publicly taking his booster. He has now re-emerged but according to some reports appears to ‘look haggard’ and with shaking hands. All very interesting and couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

But I’m intrigued by the thought that he actually did take the deadly shot. If he did it seriously undermined my whole Weltanschauung (I occasionally like to add a touch of class to this blog) – that our overlords know what the vaxx is really for and would under no circumstances inflict it on themselves. But if Newsom did actually take it rather than some saline-based alternative it means that, and this is a terrifying thought, he actually believes what he says. Can this be true?

Same question arises with Israel. Again, my working assumption was that only the goyim would benefit from the jab, that the Chosen Ones would, as is their wont, altruistically forego their share for our benefit. But no, they’re one of the most vaxxed countries in the world, and like all other highly-vaxxed countries, enjoying skyrocketing rates of infection. And presumably the accompanying reduced fertility levels?

Well no, actually. Popular commentator Flanders has supplied us with the following fascinating findings.

Yes, of all the highly-jabbed states only Israel hasn’t suffered from reduced fertility.

The plot thickens.

November 13, 2021 - Posted by | Aletho News | ,

1 Comment »

  1. In Israel it could be a question of the Zionist Jews v the Jews.

    Like

    Comment by Martin Stutchfield | November 13, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »