Governor Grewsome re-emerges

Well that particular mystery is solved. Or is it? We all know that vaxx evangelist Gavin Newsom disappeared from public view for nearly two weeks, cancelling a number of high-profile engagements, immediately after publicly taking his booster. He has now re-emerged but according to some reports appears to ‘look haggard’ and with shaking hands. All very interesting and couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

But I’m intrigued by the thought that he actually did take the deadly shot. If he did it seriously undermined my whole Weltanschauung (I occasionally like to add a touch of class to this blog) – that our overlords know what the vaxx is really for and would under no circumstances inflict it on themselves. But if Newsom did actually take it rather than some saline-based alternative it means that, and this is a terrifying thought, he actually believes what he says. Can this be true?

Same question arises with Israel. Again, my working assumption was that only the goyim would benefit from the jab, that the Chosen Ones would, as is their wont, altruistically forego their share for our benefit. But no, they’re one of the most vaxxed countries in the world, and like all other highly-vaxxed countries, enjoying skyrocketing rates of infection. And presumably the accompanying reduced fertility levels?

Well no, actually. Popular commentator Flanders has supplied us with the following fascinating findings.

Yes, of all the highly-jabbed states only Israel hasn’t suffered from reduced fertility.

The plot thickens.