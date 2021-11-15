29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 29,934 fatalities, and 2,804,900 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through October 19, 2021 there are 29,934 deaths and 2,804,900 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,311,861) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through November 6, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 14,002 deaths and 1,266,500 injuries to 06/11/2021

34,377 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 196 deaths

37,779 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,050 deaths

348 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 31 deaths

17,188 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths

1,129 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

19,593 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths

107,066 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 565 deaths

324,554 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,983 deaths

1,433 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 74 deaths

13,777 Immune system disorders incl. 72 deaths

49,517 Infections and infestations incl. 1,517 deaths

18,101 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 217 deaths

31,592 Investigations incl. 432 deaths

8,709 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 243 deaths

159,698 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 172 deaths

1,080 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 105 deaths

217,201 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,500 deaths

1,753 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 50 deaths

200 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

23,195 Psychiatric disorders incl. 171 deaths

4,438 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 221 deaths

40,100 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths

54,682 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,568 deaths

59,950 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 123 deaths

2,583 Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths

3,002 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 40 deaths

33,455 Vascular disorders incl. 601 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 8,196 deaths and 375,242 injuries to 06/11/2021

7,867 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 89 deaths

12,009 Cardiac disorders incl. 881 deaths

150 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths

4,533 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths

326 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

5,527 Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths

31,082 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 317 deaths

101,013 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,904 deaths

612 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 36 deaths

3,605 Immune system disorders incl. 14 deaths

13,769 Infections and infestations incl. 727 deaths

7,861 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 152 deaths

6,833 Investigations incl. 136 deaths

3,556 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 195 deaths

45,788 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 163 deaths

496 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 60 deaths

64,074 Nervous system disorders incl. 802 deaths

696 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths

71 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

6,817 Psychiatric disorders incl. 139 deaths

2,171 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 158 deaths

7,439 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths

16,508 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 872 deaths

20,140 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 74 deaths

1,693 Social circumstances incl. 35 deaths

1,285 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 77 deaths

9,321 Vascular disorders incl. 312 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 5,973 deaths and 1,065,560 injuries to 06/11/2021

12,976 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 243 deaths

18,819 Cardiac disorders incl. 676 deaths

184 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

12,521 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths

583 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

18,723 Eye disorders incl. 29 deaths

101,828 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 306 deaths

280,708 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,426 deaths

929 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 57 deaths

4,646 Immune system disorders incl. 28 deaths

31,579 Infections and infestations incl. 399 deaths

12,147 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 172 deaths

23,340 Investigations incl. 142 deaths

12,279 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 88 deaths

158,583 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 92 deaths

607 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 21 deaths

220,125 Nervous system disorders incl. 937 deaths

504 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths

183 Product issues incl. 1 death

19,750 Psychiatric disorders incl. 58 deaths

4,004 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 57 deaths

14,909 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

37,574 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 707 deaths

48,852 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 48 deaths

1,458 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,343 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 25 deaths

26,406 Vascular disorders incl. 430 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 1,763 deaths and 97,598 injuries to 06/11/2021

936 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 38 deaths

1,746 Cardiac disorders incl. 152 deaths

35 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

964 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death

59 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,290 Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths

8,253 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 73 deaths

25,729 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 469 deaths

118 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths

416 Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths

3,906 Infections and infestations incl. 137 deaths

879 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18 deaths

4,611 Investigations incl. 99 deaths

591 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 44 deaths

14,470 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 42 deaths

52 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

19,444 Nervous system disorders incl. 191 deaths

38 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

25 Product issues

1,324 Psychiatric disorders incl. 16 deaths

383 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 21 deaths

1,928 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

3,444 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 225 deaths

2,962 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 7 deaths

303 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

666 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 53 deaths

3,026 Vascular disorders incl. 136 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.