29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | November 15, 2021
The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 29,934 fatalities, and 2,804,900 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.
A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.
The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)
So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.
The EudraVigilance database reports that through October 19, 2021 there are 29,934 deaths and 2,804,900 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,311,861) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through November 6, 2021.
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 14,002 deaths and 1,266,500 injuries to 06/11/2021
- 34,377 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 196 deaths
- 37,779 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,050 deaths
- 348 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 17,188 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 1,129 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 19,593 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
- 107,066 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 565 deaths
- 324,554 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,983 deaths
- 1,433 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 74 deaths
- 13,777 Immune system disorders incl. 72 deaths
- 49,517 Infections and infestations incl. 1,517 deaths
- 18,101 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 217 deaths
- 31,592 Investigations incl. 432 deaths
- 8,709 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 243 deaths
- 159,698 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 172 deaths
- 1,080 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 105 deaths
- 217,201 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,500 deaths
- 1,753 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 50 deaths
- 200 Product issues incl. 2 deaths
- 23,195 Psychiatric disorders incl. 171 deaths
- 4,438 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 221 deaths
- 40,100 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 54,682 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,568 deaths
- 59,950 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 123 deaths
- 2,583 Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths
- 3,002 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 40 deaths
- 33,455 Vascular disorders incl. 601 deaths
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 8,196 deaths and 375,242 injuries to 06/11/2021
- 7,867 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 89 deaths
- 12,009 Cardiac disorders incl. 881 deaths
- 150 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 4,533 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 326 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 5,527 Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths
- 31,082 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 317 deaths
- 101,013 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,904 deaths
- 612 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 36 deaths
- 3,605 Immune system disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 13,769 Infections and infestations incl. 727 deaths
- 7,861 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 152 deaths
- 6,833 Investigations incl. 136 deaths
- 3,556 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 195 deaths
- 45,788 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 163 deaths
- 496 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 60 deaths
- 64,074 Nervous system disorders incl. 802 deaths
- 696 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths
- 71 Product issues incl. 2 deaths
- 6,817 Psychiatric disorders incl. 139 deaths
- 2,171 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 158 deaths
- 7,439 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 16,508 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 872 deaths
- 20,140 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 74 deaths
- 1,693 Social circumstances incl. 35 deaths
- 1,285 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 77 deaths
- 9,321 Vascular disorders incl. 312 deaths
Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 5,973 deaths and 1,065,560 injuries to 06/11/2021
- 12,976 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 243 deaths
- 18,819 Cardiac disorders incl. 676 deaths
- 184 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 12,521 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 583 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 18,723 Eye disorders incl. 29 deaths
- 101,828 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 306 deaths
- 280,708 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,426 deaths
- 929 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 57 deaths
- 4,646 Immune system disorders incl. 28 deaths
- 31,579 Infections and infestations incl. 399 deaths
- 12,147 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 172 deaths
- 23,340 Investigations incl. 142 deaths
- 12,279 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 88 deaths
- 158,583 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 92 deaths
- 607 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 21 deaths
- 220,125 Nervous system disorders incl. 937 deaths
- 504 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
- 183 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 19,750 Psychiatric disorders incl. 58 deaths
- 4,004 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 57 deaths
- 14,909 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 37,574 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 707 deaths
- 48,852 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 48 deaths
- 1,458 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
- 1,343 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 25 deaths
- 26,406 Vascular disorders incl. 430 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 1,763 deaths and 97,598 injuries to 06/11/2021
- 936 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 38 deaths
- 1,746 Cardiac disorders incl. 152 deaths
- 35 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 964 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
- 59 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,290 Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 8,253 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 73 deaths
- 25,729 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 469 deaths
- 118 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 416 Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 3,906 Infections and infestations incl. 137 deaths
- 879 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18 deaths
- 4,611 Investigations incl. 99 deaths
- 591 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 44 deaths
- 14,470 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 42 deaths
- 52 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
- 19,444 Nervous system disorders incl. 191 deaths
- 38 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 25 Product issues
- 1,324 Psychiatric disorders incl. 16 deaths
- 383 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 21 deaths
- 1,928 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 3,444 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 225 deaths
- 2,962 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 303 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
- 666 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 53 deaths
- 3,026 Vascular disorders incl. 136 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
