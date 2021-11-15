Aletho News

29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | November 15, 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 29,934 fatalities, and 2,804,900 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through October 19, 2021 there are 29,934 deaths and 2,804,900 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,311,861) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through November 6, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 14,002 deathand 1,266,500 injuries to 06/11/2021

  • 34,377   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 196 deaths
  • 37,779   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,050 deaths
  • 348        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 17,188   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 1,129     Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 19,593   Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 107,066 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 565 deaths
  • 324,554 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,983 deaths
  • 1,433     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 74 deaths
  • 13,777   Immune system disorders incl. 72 deaths
  • 49,517   Infections and infestations incl. 1,517 deaths
  • 18,101   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 217 deaths
  • 31,592   Investigations incl. 432 deaths
  • 8,709     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 243 deaths
  • 159,698 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 172 deaths
  • 1,080     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 105 deaths
  • 217,201 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,500 deaths
  • 1,753     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 50 deaths
  • 200        Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 23,195   Psychiatric disorders incl. 171 deaths
  • 4,438     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 221 deaths
  • 40,100   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 54,682   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,568 deaths
  • 59,950   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 123 deaths
  • 2,583     Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths
  • 3,002     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 40 deaths
  • 33,455   Vascular disorders incl. 601 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 8,196 deaths and 375,242 injuries to 06/11/2021

  • 7,867     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 89 deaths
  • 12,009   Cardiac disorders incl. 881 deaths
  • 150        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 4,533     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 326        Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 5,527     Eye disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 31,082   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 317 deaths
  • 101,013 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,904 deaths
  • 612        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 3,605     Immune system disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 13,769   Infections and infestations incl. 727 deaths
  • 7,861     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 152 deaths
  • 6,833     Investigations incl. 136 deaths
  • 3,556     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 195 deaths
  • 45,788   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 163 deaths
  • 496        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 60 deaths
  • 64,074   Nervous system disorders incl. 802 deaths
  • 696        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 7 deaths
  • 71           Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 6,817     Psychiatric disorders incl. 139 deaths
  • 2,171     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 158 deaths
  • 7,439     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 16,508   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 872 deaths
  • 20,140   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 74 deaths
  • 1,693     Social circumstances incl. 35 deaths
  • 1,285     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 77 deaths
  • 9,321     Vascular disorders incl. 312 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca5,973 deathand 1,065,560 injuries to 06/11/2021

  • 12,976   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 243 deaths
  • 18,819   Cardiac disorders incl. 676 deaths
  • 184        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 12,521   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 583        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 18,723   Eye disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 101,828 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 306 deaths
  • 280,708 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,426 deaths
  • 929        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 57 deaths
  • 4,646     Immune system disorders incl. 28 deaths
  • 31,579   Infections and infestations incl. 399 deaths
  • 12,147   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 172 deaths
  • 23,340   Investigations incl. 142 deaths
  • 12,279   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 158,583 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 92 deaths
  • 607        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 21 deaths
  • 220,125 Nervous system disorders incl. 937 deaths
  • 504        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
  • 183        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 19,750   Psychiatric disorders incl. 58 deaths
  • 4,004     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 57 deaths
  • 14,909   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 37,574   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 707 deaths
  • 48,852   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 48 deaths
  • 1,458     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,343     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 25 deaths
  • 26,406   Vascular disorders incl. 430 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson1,763 deaths and 97,598 injuries to 06/11/2021

  • 936        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 38 deaths
  • 1,746     Cardiac disorders incl. 152 deaths
  • 35           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 964        Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 59           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,290     Eye disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 8,253     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 73 deaths
  • 25,729   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 469 deaths
  • 118        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 416        Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 3,906     Infections and infestations incl. 137 deaths
  • 879        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18 deaths
  • 4,611     Investigations incl. 99 deaths
  • 591        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 44 deaths
  • 14,470   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 42 deaths
  • 52           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
  • 19,444   Nervous system disorders incl. 191 deaths
  • 38           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 25           Product issues
  • 1,324     Psychiatric disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 383        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 1,928     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 3,444     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 225 deaths
  • 2,962     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 303        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 666        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 53 deaths
  • 3,026     Vascular disorders incl. 136 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

