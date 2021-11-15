Aletho News

The 1964 Coup in Brazil

Tales of the American Empire | November 11, 2021

In March 1963, American President John Kennedy proclaimed “We’ve got to do something about Brazil.” He said: “I think we ought to take every step that we can, be prepared to do everything that we need to do.” Kennedy believed Brazilian President Goulart was too friendly with anti-American radicals in Latin America. “Operation Brother Sam” was the code name given to Kennedy’s military plan to “prevent Brazil from becoming another China or Cuba.” After Kennedy was assassinated, President Lyndon Johnson instructed his staff to send a naval task force and aircraft to Brazil to support a coup organized by the CIA with Generals in the Brazilian military.

“Brazil Marks 50th Anniversary of Military Coup; James Hershberg; National Security Archive; April 2, 2014; https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSA…

