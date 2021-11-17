Aletho News

How to Find Deleted Videos – Questions For Corbett

Corbett • 11/17/2021

Since GooTube removed The Corbett Report, there are hundreds and hundreds of broken links and embeds scattered throughout the site. But the videos are NOT GONE. Today James shows you three quick and easy steps for watching “deleted” videos and fixing those broken links.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds.com / Odysee or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:
Pay Up or the Earth Gets It! – #PropagandaWatch

The Corbett Report channel on Odysee (complete archive of main ThemTube channel)

The Corbett Report Extras channel on Odysee (complete archive of secondary ThemTube channel)

AltCensored.com

November 17, 2021 - Posted by | Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video

