2,620 Dead Babies in VAERS After COVID Shots

More Fetal Deaths in 11 Months than Past 30 Years Following ALL Vaccines

Fetal deaths following COVID-19 shots injected into pregnant women continue to increase, as there are now 2,620 fetal deaths reported in VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System).

When we run the exact same search in VAERS and exclude the COVID-19 shots, we find 2,225 fetal deaths following ALL vaccines injected into pregnant women for the past 30+ years. (Source.)

We are currently on pace to see a yearly total of 2,838 recorded fetal deaths following COVID-19 shots, while the yearly average of recorded fetal deaths following the vaccination of pregnant women for the past 30 years has been an average of 74 fetal deaths per year.

Last month (October, 2021) the New England Journal of Medicine admitted that the original study used to justify the CDC and the FDA in recommending the shots to pregnant women was flawed. (Source.)

Since then, researchers in New Zealand have conducted a new study on the original data, and concluded:

A re-analysis of these figures indicates a cumulative incidence of spontaneous abortion ranging from 82% (104/127) to 91% (104/114), 7–8 times higher than the original authors’ results. (Source.)

The CDC and FDA recommended the shots for pregnant women, even though a correct analysis on the original data shows that 82% to 91% of pregnant women will suffer miscarriages if their unborn child is less than 20 weeks old. (Source.)

And yet the CDC and FDA continue to recommend the COVID-19 shots, which now also include booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna meaning a pregnant woman can now be injected with 3 COVID-19 shots during her pregnancy (if it lasts long enough).

Of the 2,620 fetal deaths in VAERS following COVID-19 shots, 2,015 of these fetal deaths follow Pfizer injections, and 689 of them follow the Moderna injections. (Source.)

VAERS is a passive system that is severely under reported. The CDC and FDA have never conducted a study to determine what this under-reported factor is, but independent scientists have, and we have previously published the analysis conducted by Dr. Jessica Rose, who has determined that a conservative under-reported factor would be X41. See:

This means that there have probably been at least 107,420 fetal deaths following COVID-19 injections so far. And how many of these women will be able to get pregnant again?

How is this not headline news?? Even in the Alternative Media, as far as I know I am the only one digging out these fetal deaths contained in the government’s own data following COVID-19 injections and publishing them.

And now it is being reported in Scotland that they are recognizing this spike in deaths in newborn babies, and they have launched an investigation to try to figure out why so many newborn babies are dying.

The Hearld in Scotland reports:

An investigation has been launched into a spike in deaths among newborn babies in Scotland. Control and warning limits are designed to flag up to public health teams when neonatal, stillbirth or other infant deaths are occurring at unexpectedly high or low levels which may not be due to chance. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for September – at 4.9 per 1000 live births – is on a par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s. Public Health Scotland (PHS), which is one of the bodies currently investigating the spike, said the fact that the upper control limit has been exceeded “indicates there is a higher likelihood that there are factors beyond random variation that may have contributed to the number of deaths that occurred.” (Full article.)

Do you think these public health officials in the UK will look at the COVID-19 shots being injected into pregnant women as a potential cause?

I seriously doubt it, but the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots are also being used in the UK, along with the AstraZeneca shot, and it is pure insanity not to consider these experimental injections as being linked to these infant deaths, and this should have happened months ago!

Here is a Funeral Director whistleblower in the UK explaining the increase in dead newborn babies they are now seeing. This is on our Bitchute channel.