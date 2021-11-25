The Dark Covid Tyranny Advances Across Europe
By Neil Oliver | GB News | November 20, 2021
Will we remain silent while such a dark tide slides ever closer to our own shores, one country at a time?
He who remains silent is deemed to have granted his consent – or so the old tenet goes. Will we remain silent, or will we speak up loud and clear and truthfully?
Mark Twain said history doesn’t repeat but it rhymes. For five days this week Austria locked down its unvaccinated people. Almost two million were only allowed out to work and to buy food and such.
Many of those unvaccinated were therefore working in shops and cafes and restaurants and so on – as lowly servants, if you will – but as soon as their shifts ended they could not be in those same places, certainly not as customers.
Even before getting to the morality, or otherwise, of such rules, on what planet does that strategy even make sense? They were fit to serve the vaccinated their coffees, and to bag their purchases, but they were deemed otherwise unclean and unfit to be mixing with the good, clean people.
Austrians interviewed on the street were frighteningly unconcerned, unmoved, even supportive of the social hobbling of their fellow citizens. The virus must be stopped, they shrugged, ignoring or unaware of the fact no available vaccine fully prevents catching or spreading Covid.
It seemed clear to me that the move was not about health, but about compliance and obedience – or rather yet another bid to tackle and subdue the stubborn refusal to comply and to obey.
Do as you’re told. Now the authorities have the whole population locked down once more anyway. Presumably some bright spark somewhere had the notion that stigmatising and segregating the unvaccinated might have the desired effect – but it certainly wasn’t going to halt the spread.
Not in Vienna, where a brothel offers punters “30 minutes with the lady of your choice” – and I’m quoting there – in return for taking the jab.
Here we have women placed on a par with kebabs, burgers, ice cream, lottery tickets and the rest of the freebies offered as inducements to compliance.
This is not about health – certainly not the mental and physical health of women. Trafficking of women for sex work is a feature of modern slavery across the world – but we don’t care about that, do we?
Instead we turn a blind eye while men queue up to take a medical procedure and then help themselves to a woman.
Left unsatisfied, Austria’s elected officials felt they had to flex their muscles some more – and announced that in February it will be compulsory to accept the vaccine. No jab … no alternative at all.
Other countries – Germany, the Czech Republic, Greece, Italy – are on the same path as Austria, towards locking down the unvaccinated. Perhaps those governments will also opt to make vaccination compulsory sooner rather than later.
It seems frighteningly clear to me that the authorities in Austria and elsewhere are looking for scape goats now, people to blame for a virus that won’t comply or obey either.
Infection rates in many of those countries where the greater part of the populations is fully vaccinated – with two and three doses – are rising fast.
Gibraltar is one of the most vaccinated regions on the planet – so too Israel – and yet infections continue to increase in both places.
Rather than consider the possibility that the months-long strategy is not the right one – or to at least concede it is not having the predicted effect – it is easier to push blindly ahead and point the finger of blame at someone else.
History shows bad governments often look for people to blame, often some of their own people. Uniting a large part of the population against a smaller part – giving frightened, angry people a focus for their frustrations, and also for their disgust – is as old as the hills.
If the 20th century has a lesson for us, a lesson that ought to be as permanent, as indelible as any scar, or tattoo, it is that encouraging citizens to regard a minority of their fellows as unclean, as vectors of disease, generally ends badly, badly for everyone.
In Poland in 1941 there was a propaganda campaign that spread the message that Jews spread typhus, a lethal disease. Blaming an identifiable minority for the spread of disease is a ghost we should have laid to rest long ago.
But here it is, back again. Turns out, it never went away at all. History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes. The tone is changing across Europe now, reverting in many ways to the rhythms of an old tune. Can you hear the drums yet, and the tumbrils?
What troubles me most of all is that there has been not a word of condemnation of Austria’s decision from our leaders. Not even the sounding of a note of caution. Where too are the faith leaders. You need look no further back in history than the 20th century, when churches turned their back on those made outcasts.
Now Durham Cathedral has declared that some Christmas services will only be for those holding NHS vaccine passports. I’m not sure how that fits with Matthew 25:35 “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me.”
How on earth have we got here, and so quickly. Austria, a supposedly liberal modern democracy has decided to assume full rights over the flesh and blood of its citizens. A government in 21st century Europe has decided it has the final say over what chemicals go into the bodies of those citizens.
There is no way of denying that that is the crossing of a Rubicon. Once people have to surrender control of their bodies to the state, those people are in a different world – a world in which they are not autonomous beings, but puppets on strings. It is also likely a world from which there is no turning back.
Some will say – “Well, they can leave the country if they don’t like it. Go live somewhere else.” But where in the world to go? In the 20th century there were still places to go in the world to escape situations and regimes that had become unliveable and a threat to life.
But what if the whole world changes in the same way? What if all the world becomes Austria? I want to hear our government condemn the decision taken by their counterparts in Austria. At the very least, I want our government to promise on whatever is holy to them that no such laws will ever be passed here in Great Britain.
If they will neither condemn, nor swear an unbreakable oath, then the only conclusion to be drawn is that they are watching to see how it goes in Austria and elsewhere – perhaps with a view to following suit.
Over the last 20 months, there has grown an unmistakeable note of contempt in the words of some politicians.
Last week Health Secretary Sajid Javid had a question from someone, on Twitter, someone concerned that after having had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, he was now being offered the Moderna variant as a booster. Javid’s reply, in its entirety, was: “So what? How about you show some respect for the NHS?” “So what?” “How about you show some respect?” Open brackets – insect – close brackets.
This level of contempt directed at someone already taking the medicine as instructed. All of this from the Health Secretary, a servant of the people when I last looked. “How about you don’t ask any questions and just do as you’re told?” From a politician elected to serve the people, at our expense, I say that’s across the line into a place elected representatives should not go.
History rhymes. We lament the chattel slavery of our past while turning a blind eye to women and children trafficked for sex, children in deadly dangerous mines in the Congo, harvesting the cobalt for our phones and electric cars, making the cheap clothes we wear once and throw away.
We turn blind eyes and deaf ears to uncounted numbers of girls raped and abused in Rotherham and other towns all over England, for fear of upsetting community relations. We promise never to forget the Holocaust while simultaneously turning a blind eye to the abuse, perhaps [citation needed] genocidal abuse, of the Uyghur Muslims in China.
We are already being encouraged to turn a blind eye to the locking down of Austria’s unvaccinated.
Will we turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to compulsory medical procedures for her citizens? Will we remain silent while such a dark tide slides ever closer to our own shores, one country at a time.
He who remains silent is deemed to have granted his consent – or so the old tenet goes. Will we remain silent, or will we speak up loud and clear and truthfully?
Martin Luther King said we have a moral obligation to disobey unjust laws.
Will we speak up to withhold our consent? Will we disobey unjust laws? And if we will not – then who are we?
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 25, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular | COVID-19 Vaccine, European Union, Human rights, UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH “THE VACCINES ARE NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE”
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Covid Medical insanity, as described by an MD
By Matt Bettag, MD | August 6, 2021
When did the world become insane? What is the reason for it? Big Brother? Depopulation? Or people in love with control?
I don’t know and it’s driving me nuts. But I’ve decided I’m tired of complaining about it to my friends and family and I’m willing to put my name on the line. If the woke culture wants to ruin me for speaking the truth, I guess I might as well just get it over with now.
I have been a physician for 24 years, a practicing ENT for 19 years. I have never before seen the medical establishment just stop thinking. Insanity is the new rule, and common sense cannot even be discussed.
From the beginning, 15 days to “flatten the curve,” I was shocked. We had never done this before, but perhaps this virus was really bad, so I gave the government the benefit of the doubt.
Then came Fauci.
He initially said social distancing didn’t work, and masks were largely ineffective.
But by late March, he pronounced both masking and social distancing necessary. Weird… red flag. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,198,205 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
planetsheeple on They Live Amongst Us: Anatomy… planetsheeple on COVID-19: Moderna Gets Its… brianharryaustralia on Australia slaps ‘terrorist’ la… roberthstiver on Australia slaps ‘terrorist’ la… brianharryaustralia on Family of Capitol rioter who d… rediscover911com on Guardian Claims Covid in Hospi… brianharryaustralia on Australia slaps ‘terrorist’ la… traducteur on Australia slaps ‘terrorist’ la… jbthring on Australia slaps ‘terrorist’ la… nanasi on Deaths Among Teenagers Up 56%… planetsheeple on Man’s Inhumanity to Man A… planetsheeple on Lethal Injection; Frontline E.…
Aletho News
- Covid Scariant With “Horrific Mutations” Arrives In Time For Christmas November 25, 2021
- The Magical Thinking and Dangers of Masks November 25, 2021
- Why another lockdown would be met with mass non-compliance November 25, 2021
- The Dark Covid Tyranny Advances Across Europe November 25, 2021
- DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH FIGHTS BACK: “THE VACCINES ARE NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE” November 25, 2021
- Your FDA at work: Killing the demented at $56,000/year November 25, 2021
- COVID-19: Moderna Gets Its Miracle November 24, 2021
- How COVID-19 Jab Benefits Are Exaggerated November 24, 2021
- Guardian Claims Covid in Hospitals Has “Largely Become a Disease of the Unvaccinated” – Data Shows Opposite November 24, 2021
- Family of Capitol rioter who died by ‘overdose’ demands autopsy review November 24, 2021
- They Live Amongst Us: Anatomy of a Cult November 24, 2021
- Why aren’t healthcare workers speaking out about the catastrophe caused by the vaccines? November 24, 2021
- Australia slaps ‘terrorist’ label on all of Hezbollah November 24, 2021
- Will You Be Jailed for Protesting Vaccine Mandates? November 24, 2021
- 2,620 Dead Babies in VAERS After COVID Shots November 23, 2021
- Lethal Injection; Frontline E.R. Doctor Gives Chilling Account of Unusual Vaccine-Induced Illness November 23, 2021
- Girls Who Don’t Play With Dolls Given Gender Treatment November 23, 2021
- The Spy Business November 23, 2021
OffGuardian
- Remembering JFK’s Vision for the Future that Should Have Been November 25, 2021
- WATCH: Vanessa Beeley on Primo Radical November 24, 2021
- They Live Amongst Us: Anatomy of a Cult November 24, 2021
Richie Allen
- Scottish Teaching Union Backs Jab For 5 Year-Olds November 25, 2021
- “General Hospital” Star Fired For Refusing Covid Vaccine November 25, 2021
- Covid Scariant With “Horrific Mutations” Arrives In Time For Christmas November 25, 2021
- Ireland’s Primary School Kids May Be Forced To Wear Masks In Class November 25, 2021
Consent Factory
- Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 November 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Armed Israeli civilian shoots, kills Palestinian boy during alleged stabbing attack November 24, 2021
- Resisting occupation: Palestinian killed, 1 Israeli Dead in Jerusalem November 23, 2021
- WATCH: Israeli soldiers describe their actions in Hebron November 17, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- New German Coalition Caves In To Greens November 25, 2021
- Greenland Ice Sheet Melting No Faster Than Last Century November 25, 2021
- Harrabin To Leave BBC November 24, 2021
- How the BBC is crushing the climate debate-Ben Pile November 24, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid: the surprising fourth wave November 20, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply