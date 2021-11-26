Vaccine ‘dramatically’ increases heart risk, says new study

EUROPE and much of the Western world is in upheaval as people take to the streets over Covid. Mainstream media reports depict these protests as a response to vaccine mandates and other losses of freedom. That is far from the whole story, however.

They are also driven by a profound loss of confidence in the quality of the science behind the vaccination drive. Numerous warnings on the dangers of the jabs (see for example here, here, here, here, here and here) and of deaths and injuries associated with it, have gone unexamined and unreported.

The latest red alert on the dangers comes from Dr Steven Gundry, a renowned American cardiac surgeon, now medical director of the International Heart and Lung Institute at Palm Springs, California.

For the past eight years, his group has monitored the heart health of patients using a clinically validated test that predicts their risk of suffering an acute coronary syndrome (ACS), such as heart attack or angina, within the following five years.

ACS is defined as a range of conditions associated with sudden loss of blood flow to the heart, often caused by a piece of plaque breaking away from a blood vessel wall, or formation of a blood clot in the heart’s arteries.

The test, called PULS (Protein Unstable Lesion Signature), gives a score based on changes from the norm of nine protein biomarkers, all linked to what is going on in heart tissue and blood vessel walls (epithelium).

When the score goes up, it is a signal to the doctors and patients of a need to take remedial steps. When it goes below the norm, it means the five-year risk is low.

In an abstract presented to a meeting of the American Heart Association, published this month in the association’s journal Circulation, Gundry reports that ‘dramatic changes in the PULS score became apparent in most patients’ after the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid shots.

The test was conducted in 566 patients, aged 28 to 97, between two and ten weeks following their second jab. The result was compared to their previous PULS score, drawn three to five months pre-shot.

Markers for inflammation, cell death, and T-cell movement (indicating an immune response to coronary artery injury) all increased, resulting in the overall PULS score rising from an 11 per cent five-year ACS risk in these patients, to a 25 per cent risk.

The report notes that the changes were seen in most vaccinated patients. It adds: ‘These changes persist for at least two and a half months post second dose of vaccine.

‘We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation of the endothelium and T-cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.’

Regulatory agencies in the US and UK have (belatedly) acknowledged that inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining can occur after Covid vaccination, but say these adverse reactions are rare, and far outweighed by the known risks of Covid itself.

As of mid-November, however, 9,332 heart attacks had been reported in the wake of a Covid shot under America’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) – and according to a 2010 report, that might be one hundredth of the actual total because of medical reluctance to acknowledge vaccine harm.

Dr Gundry’s report, labelled formally as a warning to his American Heart Association colleagues, provides further evidence of a mechanism that may be putting millions at risk.

Commenting on the findings, medical blogger Dr Jesse Santiano points out that rupture of unstable coronary plaques, leading to a heart attack, is the most likely reason vaccinated athletes drop dead in the middle of a game.

He expresses the concern that the PULS cardiac score will get higher with booster shots, and will also risk long-term damage to the hearts of children and teenagers given the mRNA vaccines, even though their risk of death from Covid itself is minuscule.

He also points to a recent study covering all 16 states in Germany which found that the higher the vaccination rate in 2021, the higher the excess mortality compared to the previous five-year average.

Meanwhile, much of Africa has so far avoided large swathes of Covid deaths, despite fewer than six per cent of people being vaccinated. ‘Africa doesn’t have the vaccines and the resources to fight Covid-19 that they have in Europe and the US, but somehow they seem to be doing better,’ says Wafaa El-Sadr, chair of global health at Columbia University.

With governments around the world having been persuaded by Big Pharma, and lavishly-funded researchers, to go down the mass vaccination route as their primary response to the arrival of the genetically engineered SARS-COV-2, it will be hard to change course. But change they must – or the disaster we are already seeing promises to become a catastrophe.