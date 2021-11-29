The CIA’s Cocaine Corridor
Tales of the American Empire | November 25, 2021
Tales of the American Empire has described the Empire’s involvement in the illegal narcotics trade for two centuries. The end of the Vietnam war was a major blow to the opium trade as the American CIA lost access to opium producers in Laos. In addition, cocaine became very popular in the 1970s and reduced the demand for opium. Most cocaine was grown in Bolivia, Peru, and Columbia while transport and distribution were monopolized by two powerful Colombian cartels. The OSS (now CIA) had established political influence in Latin America during World War II and used this to take control of the profitable cocaine trade. The first step was called “Operation Watchtower” to establish a secret air corridor from southern Columbia to Panama.
______________________________________________________________________________
Related Tale: “The Empire Enters the Cocaine Trade”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMmeI…
“Former Panama dictator’s secret ties to Israel”; Ronen Bergman; Ynet.news; June 1, 2017; https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7…
“The Conspirators”; Al Martin; 1999; p. 234; http://www.stewwebb.com/Len_Millman_T…
“Affidavit of Edward P. Cutolo 3/11/1980”; Gangstersout; http://gangstersout.com/cutolo.html
“Colonel Edward Cutolo Published an Affidavit Exposing Operation Watchtower about the CIA’s Drug Trafficking”; HistoryHeist; March 11, 1980; https://historyheist.com/colonel-edwa…
“Drugs – General Noriega – Panama – Documentary”; ThamesTv; 1988; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0KHj…
