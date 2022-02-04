‘Freedom Convoys’ gaining steam across Europe
RT | February 4, 2022
Truckers in France are reportedly planning to emulate the Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ by mobilizing groups of big rigs to protest vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions set by Paris. According to a BFM TV report, demonstrators plan to “paralyze” the French capital next week before joining a wider “European convergence” in Brussels.
The outlet reported that a leaflet announcing the ‘Freedom Convoy France’ has been circulated on social media networks, calling on “citizens” to “recover their freedom, their fundamental rights, unconditional access to care, education, and culture, respect for the essential values of our Constitution.” It also noted that the truckers in “Canada [had] paved the way for us.”
After final preparations on Monday and Tuesday, the convoy will set off in three waves from across France – with those furthest from Paris setting off on Wednesday, according to an itinerary on the leaflet. All three waves are expected to reach the national capital Friday evening. On Sunday, the convoy is slated to leave and “join our European friends” in Brussels.
The BFM TV report noted that a Facebook group, called ‘Le convoi de la liberte’, had been created on January 26 and reached nearly 197,000 members. The outlet said the convoy may reinvigorate protests against vaccination passes, which have apparently been flagging [???] in recent weeks.
In addition, the report pointed to a ‘World Freedom Convoy’ group that has been set up on Telegram. This is thought to include demonstrators from Germany, Italy, and Croatia, among others. The Bruzz news outlet in Belgium reported on Thursday that some 40,000 people had joined the group within the past week – with the focus on free speech and the right to make one’s own health choices.
According to Bruzz news, the truck drivers hope to head toward their respective capital cities starting Monday before heading on to Brussels. The outlet noted that it was unclear how many would actually take part, but added that police were monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that a Facebook group of US truckers called ‘Convoy to DC 2022’, who planned to drive to Washington, DC next month, had gained more than 100,000 members before being deleted by Meta. The organizers have reportedly since moved to Telegram, where over 28,000 have joined.
February 4, 2022
Urgent!
Stop FDA Approval of Pfizer Shots for Kids 6 Months to 4 Years
We have 14 days to stop the U.S. FDA from committing a crime against humanity
By Toby Rogers, Ph.D. | The Defender | February 3, 2022
This announcement came out Jan. 31 and it is so horrifying. It took me several minutes to come to grips with what is happening. I know the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is evil but this takes things to another level.
Pfizer wants its disastrous mRNA shot added to the official schedule for children so that the vaccine maker can have liability protection forever.
The Pfizer mRNA shot in children 2 to 4 years old failed in the clinical trial. But, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, likely following orders from the Biden administration, asked Pfizer to submit an application anyway.
So on Feb. 1, Pfizer submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for children 6 months to 4 years old.
Pfizer and the FDA are proposing to start with two shots in this age group even though that approach has already failed and then they will add a third dose later in the spring if data comes in that supports that use.
The plan is literally — shoot up kids first, get the data later.
This approach is completely unprecedented in the history of the FDA and it must be stopped.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet in two weeks — on Feb. 15 — to evaluate this EUA application for a product that failed the clinical trial.
That’s what we are up against. … continue
- Russia Has Assembled a Giant Flotilla of Landing Ships in Tartus, Syria February 4, 2022
- ‘Freedom Convoys’ gaining steam across Europe February 4, 2022
- Since when was heart trouble ‘non-serious’? February 4, 2022
- 38,983 Deaths and 3,530,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Mass Funeral for Children who Died After Pfizer Vaccine Held in Switzerland February 4, 2022
- Tow Truck Operator refuses to assist authorities at Freedom Convoy February 4, 2022
- Stop ‘harmful’ mass testing of children now, demand MPs February 4, 2022
- No question the vaccines increase your susceptibility to COVID. What else do they do? February 4, 2022
- Attack of the Transphobic Putin-Nazi Truckers! February 4, 2022
- Volunteers’ group targets Facebook for suppressing Palestinian content February 4, 2022
- A war with Russia would be unlike anything the US and NATO have ever experienced February 4, 2022
- US State Department alleges Moscow prepared ‘crisis actor’ video to invade Ukraine, refuses to offer evidence February 4, 2022
- Russia to kick out German state media after Berlin bans RT DE February 4, 2022
- Different vaccines reveal different side effects February 3, 2022
- Am I immune to Omicron if I have already become infected with the Delta variant? February 3, 2022
- Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon demands apology from media over ‘lies’ asserting vaccine safety February 3, 2022
- These 5 Studies Reveal a Disturbing Trend — Researchers Presenting Conclusions That Don’t Match the Data February 3, 2022
- How Many Pregnant Women Have Actually Died of COVID-19? February 3, 2022
- FDA Grants Full Approval of Moderna’s Spikevax COVID Vaccine — Another ‘Bait-and-Switch?’ February 3, 2022
