No question the vaccines increase your susceptibility to COVID. What else do they do? 

Urgent!

We have 14 days to stop the U.S. FDA from committing a crime against humanity

By Toby Rogers, Ph.D. | The Defender | February 3, 2022

This announcement came out Jan. 31 and it is so horrifying. It took me several minutes to come to grips with what is happening. I know the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is evil but this takes things to another level.

Pfizer wants its disastrous mRNA shot added to the official schedule for children so that the vaccine maker can have liability protection forever.

The Pfizer mRNA shot in children 2 to 4 years old failed in the clinical trial. But, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, likely following orders from the Biden administration, asked Pfizer to submit an application anyway.

So on Feb. 1, Pfizer submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for children 6 months to 4 years old.

Pfizer and the FDA are proposing to start with two shots in this age group even though that approach has already failed and then they will add a third dose later in the spring if data comes in that supports that use.

The plan is literally — shoot up kids first, get the data later.

This approach is completely unprecedented in the history of the FDA and it must be stopped.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet in two weeks — on Feb. 15 — to evaluate this EUA application for a product that failed the clinical trial.

That’s what we are up against. … continue

