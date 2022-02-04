Aletho News

No question the vaccines increase your susceptibility to COVID. What else do they do? 

By Meryl Nass, MD | February 3, 2022

https://www.publichealthscotland.scot/media/11404/22-02-02-covid19-winter_publication_report.pdf

If you live in Scotland, a small country, the government, with its NHS, is like Santa: it knows if you’ve been bad or good. Scotland has 5.5 million residents. Over 5 million of them are listed in Scotland’s report of cases, above. The rest are kids too young for the vaccine. Sadly for Scots, 80% went along with the jab. It didn’t help them. And you can’t dispute these numbers: look at the narrow confidence intervals.

So now we know the jabbed get more COVID. What we suspect is that they also get more heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, autoimmune diseases and myocarditis. Will Scotland release those data, ever?

  1. What else do they do? They can kill you!

    Comment by papasha408 | February 4, 2022 | Reply


