Tow Truck Operator refuses to assist authorities at Freedom Convoy

By Melanie Risdon | Western Standard | February 1, 2022

Authorities searching for tow truck companies to assist in the removal of trucks from Coutts border blockade are coming up empty-handed.

According to local towing companies, requests have come in since Sunday for trucks to assist RCMP should they look to haul away trucks and other vehicles participating in the border blockade.

The Western Standard spoke with a number of tow truck companies in southern Alberta including in Calgary and Lethbridge.

City Wide towing in Calgary said they had tow trucks at the blockade yesterday to help support anyone in need, but confirmed no trucks stayed on scene.

“Our trucks won’t be heading outside of Calgary today,” said a call centre employee at City Wide who did not want to give her name.

“We will be remaining in Calgary to service the surrounding area.”

TnT Towing in Lethbridge is one of the largest towing companies in the area. When contacted, the person who answered the phone said they had no comment but did indicate they had been contacted.

“We don’t know who it was that called, but we don’t want to get involved so we won’t be commenting.”

One smaller towing company in southern Alberta that was approached to supply tow trucks said they are “stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

“We have created relationships in our community and contracts that would be in jeopardy if we participate in any way,” said a worker at the towing company who asked to remain anonymous to avoid any negative response to his company.

“A lot of these smaller companies don’t want to ruin their reputation in the communities they serve so they don’t want to get involved,” he said.

“We have received calls here to supply our trucks, but we’ve also had calls from locals who won’t identify themselves asking if we plan to send trucks. When I told them ‘no’ they said ‘good then we will keep supporting you.’”

The Western Standard spoke with Abe Martens from Xodus Car Transport out of Lethbridge County. Martens’ company focuses on transporting vehicles, but also offers towing services.

“We are here with our trucks at the blockade, but we are participating and are in full support of the truckers,” said Martens. … Full article