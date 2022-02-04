38,983 Deaths and 3,530,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Mass Funeral for Children who Died After Pfizer Vaccine Held in Switzerland
By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | February 4, 2022
The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 38,983 fatalities, and 3,530,362 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,672,872 ) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through January 29, 2022.
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 17,578 deaths and 1,704,757 injuries to 29/01/2022
- 48,240 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 242 deaths
- 57,541 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,554 deaths
- 522 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 51 deaths
- 22,590 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 1,911 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 25,814 Eye disorders incl. 38 deaths
- 133,365 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 681 deaths
- 422,360 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,024 deaths
- 1,931 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 90 deaths
- 18,455 Immune system disorders incl. 95 deaths
- 76,443 Infections and infestations incl. 1,878 deaths
- 33,972 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 331 deaths
- 42,585 Investigations incl. 502 deaths
- 11,344 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 273 deaths
- 201,643 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 212 deaths
- 1,629 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 153 deaths
- 278,744 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,859 deaths
- 2,513 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 74 deaths
- 251 Product issues incl. 3 deaths
- 30,622 Psychiatric disorders incl. 207 deaths
- 6,150 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 266 deaths
- 68,129 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 72,531 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,884 deaths
- 78,059 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 146 deaths
- 3,871 Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths
- 21,010 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 204 deaths
- 42,532 Vascular disorders incl. 766 deaths
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,008 deaths and 543,543 injuries to 29/01/2022
- 12,365 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 120 deaths
- 18,287 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,142 deaths
- 190 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 6,310 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 502 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 7,475 Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths
- 44,340 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 413 deaths
- 145,153 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,630 deaths
- 793 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths
- 5,370 Immune system disorders incl. 22 deaths
- 23,070 Infections and infestations incl. 1042 deaths
- 10,286 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 208 deaths
- 12,129 Investigations incl. 393 deaths
- 4,847 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 263 deaths
- 66,358 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 223 deaths
- 682 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 85 deaths
- 91,230 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,029 deaths
- 907 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
- 98 Product issues incl. 4 deaths
- 9,441 Psychiatric disorders incl. 181 deaths
- 3,030 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 214 deaths
- 12,547 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 23,251 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,162 deaths
- 27,540 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 96 deaths
- 2,239 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
- 3,028 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 203 deaths
- 12,075 Vascular disorders incl. 399 deaths
Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 7,977 deaths and 1,154,757 injuries to 29/01/2022
- 13,912 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 278 deaths
- 20,984 Cardiac disorders incl. 830 deaths
- 235 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 13,406 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 692 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 20,086 Eye disorders incl. 32 deaths
- 107,453 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 434 deaths
- 304,993 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,855 deaths
- 1,039 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 69 deaths
- 5,409 Immune system disorders incl. 40 deaths
- 42,266 Infections and infestations incl. 620 deaths
- 13,630 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 198 deaths
- 25,681 Investigations incl. 205 deaths
- 13,023 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 126 deaths
- 168,174 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 165 deaths
- 743 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 40 deaths
- 234,117 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,178 deaths
- 635 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 20 deaths
- 199 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 21,051 Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths
- 4,338 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 78 deaths
- 16,849 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 41,401 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,082 deaths
- 52,064 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 65 deaths
- 1,617 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
- 1,973 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths
- 28,787 Vascular disorders incl. 529 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 2,420 deaths and 127,305 injuries to 29/01/2022
- 1,229 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 51 deaths
- 2,552 Cardiac disorders incl. 204 deaths
- 40 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,319 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 105 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,656 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 9,588 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 88 deaths
- 34,487 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 685 deaths
- 153 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 544 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 8,521 Infections and infestations incl. 207 deaths
- 1,147 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 25 deaths
- 6,086 Investigations incl. 131 deaths
- 756 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 60 deaths
- 17,116 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 55 deaths
- 86 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
- 23,413 Nervous system disorders incl. 245 deaths
- 55 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 30 Product issues
- 1,766 Psychiatric disorders incl. 22 deaths
- 535 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 2,941 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 4,468 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 304 deaths
- 3,760 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 409 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
- 867 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 74 deaths
- 3,676 Vascular disorders incl. 171 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
On January 29, 2021 a mass funeral protest for children who have died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine was held in Geneva, Switzerland.
Someone recorded the event and made a short video. This is on our Bitchute Channel, and also on our Telegram channel.
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply