38,983 Deaths and 3,530,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Mass Funeral for Children who Died After Pfizer Vaccine Held in Switzerland

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | February 4, 2022

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 38,983 fatalities, and 3,530,362 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,672,872 ) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through January 29, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 17,578 deathand 1,704,757 injuries to 29/01/2022

  • 48,240   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 242 deaths
  • 57,541   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,554 deaths
  • 522        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 51 deaths
  • 22,590   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 1,911     Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 25,814   Eye disorders incl. 38 deaths
  • 133,365 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 681 deaths
  • 422,360 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,024 deaths
  • 1,931     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 90 deaths
  • 18,455   Immune system disorders incl. 95 deaths
  • 76,443   Infections and infestations incl. 1,878 deaths
  • 33,972   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 331 deaths
  • 42,585   Investigations incl. 502 deaths
  • 11,344   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 273 deaths
  • 201,643 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 212 deaths
  • 1,629     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 153 deaths
  • 278,744 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,859 deaths
  • 2,513     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 74 deaths
  • 251        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 30,622   Psychiatric disorders incl. 207 deaths
  • 6,150     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 266 deaths
  • 68,129   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 72,531   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,884 deaths
  • 78,059   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 146 deaths
  • 3,871     Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths
  • 21,010   Surgical and medical procedures incl. 204 deaths
  • 42,532   Vascular disorders incl. 766 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,008 deathand 543,543 injuries to 29/01/2022

  • 12,365   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 120 deaths
  • 18,287   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,142 deaths
  • 190        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 6,310     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 502        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 7,475     Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 44,340   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 413 deaths
  • 145,153 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,630 deaths
  • 793        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 5,370     Immune system disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 23,070   Infections and infestations incl. 1042 deaths
  • 10,286   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 208 deaths
  • 12,129   Investigations incl. 393 deaths
  • 4,847     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 263 deaths
  • 66,358   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 223 deaths
  • 682        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 85 deaths
  • 91,230   Nervous system disorders incl. 1,029 deaths
  • 907        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
  • 98           Product issues incl. 4 deaths
  • 9,441     Psychiatric disorders incl. 181 deaths
  • 3,030     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 214 deaths
  • 12,547   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 23,251   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,162 deaths
  • 27,540   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 96 deaths
  • 2,239     Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
  • 3,028     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 203 deaths
  • 12,075   Vascular disorders incl. 399 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca7,977 deathand 1,154,757 injuries to 29/01/2022

  • 13,912   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 278 deaths
  • 20,984   Cardiac disorders incl. 830 deaths
  • 235        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 13,406   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 692        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 20,086   Eye disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 107,453 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 434 deaths
  • 304,993 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,855 deaths
  • 1,039     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 5,409     Immune system disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 42,266   Infections and infestations incl. 620 deaths
  • 13,630   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 198 deaths
  • 25,681   Investigations incl. 205 deaths
  • 13,023   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 126 deaths
  • 168,174 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 165 deaths
  • 743        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 40 deaths
  • 234,117 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,178 deaths
  • 635        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 20 deaths
  • 199        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 21,051   Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 4,338     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 78 deaths
  • 16,849   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 41,401   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,082 deaths
  • 52,064   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 1,617     Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
  • 1,973     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths
  • 28,787   Vascular disorders incl. 529 deaths     

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson2,420 deaths and 127,305 injuries to 29/01/2022

  • 1,229     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 51 deaths
  • 2,552     Cardiac disorders incl. 204 deaths
  • 40           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,319     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 105        Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,656     Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 9,588     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 88 deaths
  • 34,487   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 685 deaths
  • 153        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 544        Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 8,521     Infections and infestations incl. 207 deaths
  • 1,147     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 25 deaths
  • 6,086     Investigations incl. 131 deaths
  • 756        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 60 deaths
  • 17,116   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 86           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
  • 23,413   Nervous system disorders incl. 245 deaths
  • 55           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 30           Product issues
  • 1,766     Psychiatric disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 535        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 2,941     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 4,468     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 304 deaths
  • 3,760     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 409        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 867        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 74 deaths
  • 3,676     Vascular disorders incl. 171 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

On January 29, 2021 a mass funeral protest for children who have died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine was held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Someone recorded the event and made a short video. This is on our Bitchute Channel, and also on our Telegram channel.

 

February 4, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Video, War Crimes | , ,

