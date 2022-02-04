38,983 Deaths and 3,530,362 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database as Mass Funeral for Children who Died After Pfizer Vaccine Held in Switzerland

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 38,983 fatalities, and 3,530,362 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,672,872 ) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through January 29, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 17,578 deaths and 1,704,757 injuries to 29/01/2022

48,240 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 242 deaths

57,541 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,554 deaths

522 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 51 deaths

22,590 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths

1,911 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

25,814 Eye disorders incl. 38 deaths

133,365 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 681 deaths

422,360 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,024 deaths

1,931 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 90 deaths

18,455 Immune system disorders incl. 95 deaths

76,443 Infections and infestations incl. 1,878 deaths

33,972 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 331 deaths

42,585 Investigations incl. 502 deaths

11,344 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 273 deaths

201,643 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 212 deaths

1,629 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 153 deaths

278,744 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,859 deaths

2,513 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 74 deaths

251 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

30,622 Psychiatric disorders incl. 207 deaths

6,150 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 266 deaths

68,129 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

72,531 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,884 deaths

78,059 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 146 deaths

3,871 Social circumstances incl. 22 deaths

21,010 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 204 deaths

42,532 Vascular disorders incl. 766 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,008 deaths and 543,543 injuries to 29/01/2022

12,365 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 120 deaths

18,287 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,142 deaths

190 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 11 deaths

6,310 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

502 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

7,475 Eye disorders incl. 36 deaths

44,340 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 413 deaths

145,153 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,630 deaths

793 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 54 deaths

5,370 Immune system disorders incl. 22 deaths

23,070 Infections and infestations incl. 1042 deaths

10,286 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 208 deaths

12,129 Investigations incl. 393 deaths

4,847 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 263 deaths

66,358 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 223 deaths

682 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 85 deaths

91,230 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,029 deaths

907 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths

98 Product issues incl. 4 deaths

9,441 Psychiatric disorders incl. 181 deaths

3,030 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 214 deaths

12,547 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths

23,251 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,162 deaths

27,540 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 96 deaths

2,239 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths

3,028 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 203 deaths

12,075 Vascular disorders incl. 399 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 7,977 deaths and 1,154,757 injuries to 29/01/2022

13,912 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 278 deaths

20,984 Cardiac disorders incl. 830 deaths

235 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 8 deaths

13,406 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths

692 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

20,086 Eye disorders incl. 32 deaths

107,453 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 434 deaths

304,993 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,855 deaths

1,039 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 69 deaths

5,409 Immune system disorders incl. 40 deaths

42,266 Infections and infestations incl. 620 deaths

13,630 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 198 deaths

25,681 Investigations incl. 205 deaths

13,023 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 126 deaths

168,174 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 165 deaths

743 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 40 deaths

234,117 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,178 deaths

635 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 20 deaths

199 Product issues incl. 1 death

21,051 Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths

4,338 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 78 deaths

16,849 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

41,401 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,082 deaths

52,064 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 65 deaths

1,617 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths

1,973 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths

28,787 Vascular disorders incl. 529 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 2,420 deaths and 127,305 injuries to 29/01/2022

1,229 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 51 deaths

2,552 Cardiac disorders incl. 204 deaths

40 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

1,319 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

105 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,656 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths

9,588 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 88 deaths

34,487 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 685 deaths

153 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths

544 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths

8,521 Infections and infestations incl. 207 deaths

1,147 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 25 deaths

6,086 Investigations incl. 131 deaths

756 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 60 deaths

17,116 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 55 deaths

86 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths

23,413 Nervous system disorders incl. 245 deaths

55 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

30 Product issues

1,766 Psychiatric disorders incl. 22 deaths

535 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 31 deaths

2,941 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

4,468 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 304 deaths

3,760 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 10 deaths

409 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

867 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 74 deaths

3,676 Vascular disorders incl. 171 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

On January 29, 2021 a mass funeral protest for children who have died after receiving a Pfizer vaccine was held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Someone recorded the event and made a short video. This is on our Bitchute Channel, and also on our Telegram channel.