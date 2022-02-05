Around 70 more Joe Rogan episodes have disappeared from Spotify

Around 70 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience have today disappeared, according to JREMissing, a tool that uses the Spotify API to detect episode deletions.

Reclaim The Net has confirmed that the episodes have indeed been deleted at the time of writing.

The missing episodes include interviews with Gad Saad, Michael Malice, Theo Von, Aubrey Marcus, Russell Peters, Tim Ferriss, and more.

The deleted episodes are separate from the batch of episodes that Spotify deleted when Rogan first joined the platform on an exclusive basis.

Spotify has yet to confirm if the deletions are intentional and has put out no statement on the matter.

Joe Rogan has been a target of outrage in recent weeks, with demands for censorship coming from Twitter all the way to the White House. The legacy media accuses Rogan of promoting “misinformation” about the Covid-19 vaccines for interviewing doctors who disagree with mandates and promote early treatments for Covid-19.

Spotify has been contacted for comment and this story will be updated when more information is available.

See also:

TUCKER HAS A MESSAGE FOR POLITICIANS TRYING TO CENSOR BROADCASTERS