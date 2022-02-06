Aletho News

Panama Ransacked in 1989

Tales of the American Empire | February 3, 2022

George H. W. Bush and Manuel Noriega were partners in crime. As CIA chief and later Vice President, Bush worked with Noriega to control Central America.

Noriega had a long career of violence as a solider and CIA operative in Panama. Noriega helped the CIA run a massive cocaine smuggling operation that produced millions of dollars each month to fund private CIA armies and enrich CIA players. He then demanded a larger share of cocaine profits while refusing to openly support the CIA’s effort to overthrow the popular government of Nicaragua.

As an American trained intelligence officer, Noriega collected “negative information” about both friends and foes. He used this to protect himself from an American coup or assassination by telling people this material would be released should something happen to him.

Once newly elected President Bush and his team entered office, ousting Noriega was a top priority. This would be not be simple because Bush needed to ransack the entire nation to seize all evidence of his criminal activities. This invasion resulted in massive destruction and thousands of fatalities.

_____________________________

John Perkins explains the CIA’s assassination of Panamanian President Omar Torrijos; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-41Q…

“Panama Strongman Said to Trade in Drugs, Arms, and Illicit Money”; Seymour Hersh; New York Times; June 12, 1986; https://www.nytimes.com/1986/06/12/wo…

“Drugs – General Noriega – Panama – Documentary – 1988”; Julian Manyon; ThamesTV; verified the blackmail of Bush; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0KHj…

“The Dirty Secrets of George Bush”; Howard Kohn; Rolling Stone; November 3, 1988; pre-election bombshell story; https://www.rollingstone.com/politics…

“The Dirty Secrets of George Bush: Blackmail, CIA Drug Smuggling and Trafficking”; interview with former CIA officer John Stockwell; Dec 10, 1988; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac3c0…

“The Panama Deception”; a great 1992 documentary about Noriega and the propaganda used to justify the bloody American invasion; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zo6yV…

“George Bush: The Unauthorized Biography”; Webster Tarpley; 1991; https://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?…

Related Tale: “The CIA’s Cocaine Corridor”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifp1v…

Related Tale: “US Marines Seized Panama in 1903”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hItHA…

Related Tale: “The Empire’s 2009 Coup in Honduras”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3RXl…

