Battleground Melbourne
TopherField | January 13, 2022
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of the Fall of the World’s Most Liveable City, through the eyes of those who risked everything to save it.
We’ve been called every name you can imagine, the media, politicians, and the ‘I stand with Dan’ crowd have used every baseless slur you can imagine, and probably many you can’t, to try and shame us and shut us down.
And Victoria Police went on an 18 month rampage of repression, unlawful arrests, and widespread intimidation in order to silence us.
So who are we? And given all we were up against, how did we grow from just 70 people in April 2020, to hundreds of thousands in the biggest political events in Australian history in November 2021?
This is our story, told through our eyes. Battleground Melbourne is our reply to the lies, half truths, slurs, and lazy attacks that we have endured for the last 2 years.
This is our story. The story of ordinary people doing extraordinary things and taking extreme risks to stand for what we believe in.
You may not agree with us, you may not even like us, but you can’t claim to know who we are until you’ve watched Battleground Melbourne.
February 7, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | Australia, Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
From the Archives
The invasion of Panama and proclamation of a lone superpower above the law
By Matt Peppe |Just the Facts Blog | December 14, 2014
Before dawn on December 20, 1989, U.S. forces descended on Panama City and unleashed one of the most violent, destructive terror attacks of the century. U.S. soldiers killed more people than were killed on 9/11. They systematically burned apartment buildings and shot people indiscriminately in the streets. Dead bodies were piled on top of each other; many were burned before identification. The aggression was condemned internationally, but the message was clear: the United States military was free to do whatever it wanted, whenever it wanted, and they would not be bound by ethics or laws.
The invasion and ensuing occupation produced gruesome scenes: "People burning to death in the incinerated dwellings, leaping from windows, running in panic through the streets, cut down in cross fire, crushed by tanks, human fragments everywhere," writes William Blum.
Leave a Reply