Is the vaccine (or repeated doses) weakening our immune systems?

THOUGH I ask this question as a layman, it hardly seems an unreasonable one. It is this:

What exactly is causing the increased risk of infection following vaccination, evidence of which was reported in the Daily Sceptic last week?

From the most recently published UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report data for those who are triple-jabbed and from other NHS data published on the double jabbed, the Daily Sceptic have been able to establish the infection rates by vaccination status as well as the unadjusted vaccine effectiveness for infection for those having two or three doses. The conclusion they reached is that the infection rates continue to be considerably worse in the vaccinated, both double and triple jabbed, which translates into what they describe as ‘highly negative unadjusted vaccine effectiveness estimates’. (My italics)

Their report emphasises that these figures are of rates per 100,000 and therefore already take into account the different sizes of the cohorts, meaning that their finding is not because there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated in the population, and that factor is taken fully into account. You can read the full analysis here.

It is not just this report – which confirms the daily anecdotal evidence I am in receipt of about people I know to be double or triple vaccinated going down with Covid, especially since the booster was rolled out so determinedly – there also are the reports of surging cases in some of the most vaccinated of countries, most notably Israel. Much as Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Guardian, amongst others, really want to believe that it is unvaccinated who are commandeering all the available ventilators, this is not the case as Will Jones has previously laid bare.

On Saturday Dr Jones reported on the recent dramatic statement of one Professor Yaakov Jerris, the director of a coronavirus ward in an Israeli hospital, who has said that between 70 and 80 per cent of the serious cases in his hospital are fully vaccinated and how the vaccine has ‘no significance regarding severe illness’.

All of which brings me to the question of a phenomenon called Antibody Dependent Enhancement which I first heard of when Mike Yeadon warned about it last April under questioning from James Delingpole.

The term refers to the possibility that the vaccine-induced antibodies in the body somehow augment (rather than mitigate against) the infection when you actually catch it, or if these original antibodies don’t make the infection worse, subsequent booster jabs may well.

Could this be the reason for the spate of covid infection and illness? Could it even be the reason for the shocking surge in post-vaccine illnesses that Neville Hodgkinson reported here last week.

If so, was this a risk that the gene therapy vaccine researchers and producers were aware of?

All of which makes the battle over the FDA’s release of all documents related to the licensing of Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID vaccine of all the more moment and importance. Their desire to keep their files secret for 75 years raises the question of what it is that they do not want us to know.