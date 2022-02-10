Aletho News

Family and Publicist of Comedians Offer Head Trauma Explanations

RT | February 10, 2022

Comedian Heather McDonald, 51, has posted a video showing her collapsing mid-set during a stand-up routine in Tempe, Arizona earlier this week.

In the video McDonald collapses just moments after saying she is vaccinated, boosted, and still has her period, proclaiming that she still hasn’t contracted Covid and that “clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously. So nice, so nice.” The next moment she stumbles, rolls her eyes and falls unconscious, hitting her head on the stage floor. The audience can be heard laughing as apparently everyone assumed it was all part of the act.

Her sister had her rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed she had fractured her skull. The reason for her collapse is still unknown, but her publicist has stated that it may have been “because of dehydration.” … Full article

Comedian Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed

The family of Bob Saget has revealed the comedian died of “head trauma” in his Florida hotel room

RT | February 10, 2022

Comedian Bob Saget’s death last month was caused by “head trauma” sustained in his Florida hotel room, according to a statement released by his family that shared the conclusion from the medical examiner’s office investigation into the passing of the ‘Full House’ star.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement said. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” … Full article

