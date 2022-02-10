Freedom Convoy – Address To Canadians by Tom Marazzo
February 10, 2022
End the mandates now. We will not be tricked into a violent outcome. We are peaceful protestors. Justice Hugh McLean acknowledges that we have a right to be here, to be heard and to protest, that is what we are here for. We are prepared to be arrested. We have our lawyers. We have no fear. We are here for our children.
February 10, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Solidarity and Activism, Video | Canada, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
Featured Video
FREEDOM CONVOY PREEMPTIVE SOS PRESS CONFERENCE
In Memoriam
Health Freedom Movement Lost ‘Shining Star’ With Death of Dr. Luc Montagnier
The Defender | February 10, 2022
The world lost a shining star Tuesday when Dr. Luc Montagnier, 89, died.
Montagnier was a hero to the health freedom community, advocating strongly for safe medicines and therapeutics for children and adults.
He is best known as the 2008 co-recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Montagnier worked as a researcher at the Pasteur Institute in Paris and later as a full-time professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. His later work was dedicated to the study of homeopathy.
Montagnier also served faithfully as a member of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Scientific Advisory Committee.
When plans were announced for the COVID mass vaccination campaign, Montagnier said, “It’s an enormous mistake, isn’t it? A scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake.”
He added, “The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.” Many epidemiologists know this but are “silent” regarding “antibody-dependent enhancement.”
Montagnier will be deeply missed by all those at CHD who knew and worked with him.
