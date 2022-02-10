Aletho News

Freedom Convoy – Address To Canadians by Tom Marazzo

February 10, 2022

End the mandates now. We will not be tricked into a violent outcome. We are peaceful protestors. Justice Hugh McLean acknowledges that we have a right to be here, to be heard and to protest, that is what we are here for. We are prepared to be arrested. We have our lawyers. We have no fear. We are here for our children.

February 10, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Solidarity and Activism, Video | , ,

