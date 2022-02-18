40,000 Deaths Following COVID Shots in European Database

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 39,997 fatalities, and 3,666,011 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,727,226) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through February 12, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 18,185 deaths and 1,791,261 injuries to 12/02/2022

50,761 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 254 deaths

61,233 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,638 deaths

547 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 55 deaths

23,657 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 12 deaths

2,077 Endocrine disorders incl. 8 deaths

27,111 Eye disorders incl. 39 deaths

138,253 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 706 deaths

443,764 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,190 deaths

2,025 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 95 deaths

19,243 Immune system disorders incl. 99 deaths

84,884 Infections and infestations incl. 1,931 deaths

35,665 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 349 deaths

44,308 Investigations incl. 520 deaths

11,795 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 289 deaths

209,669 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 228 deaths

1,744 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 166 deaths

290,349 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,926 deaths

2,658 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 75 deaths

262 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

32,195 Psychiatric disorders incl. 216 deaths

6,509 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 272 deaths

74,588 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

75,926 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,932 deaths

81,815 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 146 deaths

4,127 Social circumstances incl. 23 deaths

21,849 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 208 deaths

44,247 Vascular disorders incl. 799 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,138 deaths and 573,035 injuries to 12/02/2022

13,383 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 120 deaths

19,462 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,169 deaths

198 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 12 deaths

6,688 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

533 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

7,856 Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths

46,468 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 416 deaths

152,534 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,672 deaths

819 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 55 deaths

5,683 Immune system disorders incl. 21 deaths

24,462 Infections and infestations incl. 1,051 deaths

10,555 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 211 deaths

12,633 Investigations incl. 395 deaths

4,996 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 268 deaths

70,107 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 221 deaths

700 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 86 deaths

95,946 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,040 deaths

925 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths

101 Product issues incl. 4 deaths

9,813 Psychiatric disorders incl. 181 deaths

3,157 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 218 deaths

14,047 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths

24,308 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,178 deaths

29,172 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 96 deaths

2,325 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths

3,585 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 206 deaths

12,579 Vascular disorders incl. 405 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 8,174 deaths and 1,170,321 injuries to 12/02/2022

14,038 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 279 deaths

21,330 Cardiac disorders incl. 854 deaths

241 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths

13,580 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths

709 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

20,310 Eye disorders incl. 32 deaths

108,425 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 447 deaths

309,230 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,893 deaths

1,062 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 70 deaths

5,495 Immune system disorders incl. 40 deaths

43,810 Infections and infestations incl. 634 deaths

13,918 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 201 deaths

26,112 Investigations incl. 206 deaths

13,147 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 132 deaths

170,055 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 171 deaths

769 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 42 deaths

236,745 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,199 deaths

631 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 21 deaths

199 Product issues incl. 1 death

21,273 Psychiatric disorders incl. 73 deaths

4,416 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 82 deaths

17,181 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

42,021 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,119 deaths

52,622 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 69 deaths

1,657 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths

2,217 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 33 deaths

29,128 Vascular disorders incl. 542 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 2,500 deaths and 131,394 injuries to 12/02/2022

1,272 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 54 deaths

2,671 Cardiac disorders incl. 211 deaths

44 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

1,382 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

109 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,710 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths

9,791 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 94 deaths

35,428 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 708 deaths

160 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 15 deaths

572 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths

8,881 Infections and infestations incl. 211 deaths

1,230 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 26 deaths

6,393 Investigations incl. 134 deaths

793 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 63 deaths

17,493 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 57 deaths

95 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 9 deaths

23,989 Nervous system disorders incl. 248 deaths

61 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

31 Product issues

1,844 Psychiatric disorders incl. 24 deaths

560 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 32 deaths

3,189 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths

4,649 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 314 deaths

3,894 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 12 deaths

429 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

932 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 75 deaths

3,792 Vascular disorders incl. 175 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.