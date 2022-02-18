Aletho News

40,000 Deaths Following COVID Shots in European Database

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | February 18, 2022

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 39,997 fatalities, and 3,666,011 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,727,226) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through February 12, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 18,185 deathand 1,791,261   injuries to 12/02/2022

  • 50,761   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 254 deaths
  • 61,233   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,638 deaths
  • 547        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 23,657   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 2,077     Endocrine disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 27,111   Eye disorders incl. 39 deaths
  • 138,253 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 706 deaths
  • 443,764 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,190 deaths
  • 2,025     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 95 deaths
  • 19,243   Immune system disorders incl. 99 deaths
  • 84,884   Infections and infestations incl. 1,931 deaths
  • 35,665   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 349 deaths
  • 44,308   Investigations incl. 520 deaths
  • 11,795   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 289 deaths
  • 209,669 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 228 deaths
  • 1,744     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 166 deaths
  • 290,349 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,926 deaths
  • 2,658     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 75 deaths
  • 262        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 32,195   Psychiatric disorders incl. 216 deaths
  • 6,509     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 272 deaths
  • 74,588   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 75,926   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,932 deaths
  • 81,815   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 146 deaths
  • 4,127     Social circumstances incl. 23 deaths
  • 21,849   Surgical and medical procedures incl. 208 deaths
  • 44,247   Vascular disorders incl. 799 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,138 deathand 573,035 injuries to 12/02/2022

  • 13,383   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 120 deaths
  • 19,462   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,169 deaths
  • 198        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 6,688     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 533        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 7,856     Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 46,468   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 416 deaths
  • 152,534 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,672 deaths
  • 819        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 5,683     Immune system disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 24,462   Infections and infestations incl. 1,051 deaths
  • 10,555   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 211 deaths
  • 12,633   Investigations incl. 395 deaths
  • 4,996     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 268 deaths
  • 70,107   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 221 deaths
  • 700        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 86 deaths
  • 95,946   Nervous system disorders incl. 1,040 deaths
  • 925        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
  • 101        Product issues incl. 4 deaths
  • 9,813     Psychiatric disorders incl. 181 deaths
  • 3,157     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 218 deaths
  • 14,047   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 24,308   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,178 deaths
  • 29,172   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 96 deaths
  • 2,325     Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
  • 3,585     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 206 deaths
  • 12,579   Vascular disorders incl. 405 deaths           

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca8,174 deathand 1,170,321 injuries to 12/02/2022

  • 14,038   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 279 deaths
  • 21,330   Cardiac disorders incl. 854 deaths
  • 241        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 13,580   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 709        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 20,310   Eye disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 108,425 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 447 deaths
  • 309,230 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,893 deaths
  • 1,062     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 70 deaths
  • 5,495     Immune system disorders incl. 40 deaths
  • 43,810   Infections and infestations incl. 634 deaths
  • 13,918   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 201 deaths
  • 26,112   Investigations incl. 206 deaths
  • 13,147   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 132 deaths
  • 170,055 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 171 deaths
  • 769        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 42 deaths
  • 236,745 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,199 deaths
  • 631        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 21 deaths
  • 199        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 21,273   Psychiatric disorders incl. 73 deaths
  • 4,416     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 82 deaths
  • 17,181   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 42,021   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,119 deaths
  • 52,622   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 1,657     Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
  • 2,217     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 33 deaths
  • 29,128   Vascular disorders incl. 542 deaths      

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson2,500 deaths and 131,394 injuries to 12/02/2022

  • 1,272     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 2,671     Cardiac disorders incl. 211 deaths
  • 44           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,382     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 109        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 1,710     Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 9,791     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 94 deaths
  • 35,428   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 708 deaths
  • 160        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 15 deaths
  • 572        Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 8,881     Infections and infestations incl. 211 deaths
  • 1,230     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 26 deaths
  • 6,393     Investigations incl. 134 deaths
  • 793        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 17,493   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 57 deaths
  • 95           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 9 deaths
  • 23,989   Nervous system disorders incl. 248 deaths
  • 61           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 31           Product issues
  • 1,844     Psychiatric disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 560        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 3,189     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 4,649     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 314 deaths
  • 3,894     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 12 deaths
  • 429        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 932        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 75 deaths
  • 3,792     Vascular disorders incl. 175 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

