Were directed-energy weapons used on Australian civilians?

What is a directed-energy weapon?

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy, including lasers, microwaves, particle beams, and sound beams. Potential applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.

These weapons are currently being developed/used by the U.S., Russia, China, India, the U.K., Iran and Turkey. The claim is that they are awesome because they are ‘discreet’ since “radiation does not generate sound and is invisible if outside the visible spectrum”. They can also be used in space and are cheap! Yay! Cheap weapons! In the above definition, I don’t see anything about using this vicious dangerous technology on civilians who are peacefully protesting. Funny that. This is what they may look like.

Photo courtesy of Australian Free Independent Press Network

Recently, due to the flame lit inside the global community by amazing Canadian Truckers, a very large crowd gathered at the Canberra Parliament to protest government-imposed mandates.

It appears as though in order to control these rowdy, unpatriotic, flag flying rabble-rousers, DEWs were used by the Australian Federal Police on these very people.

I thought this might be one of those many ‘stories’ that circulate the inter-world that isn’t really rooted in evidence. But then I found video that, to me, is clear evidence of the truth. You may disagree with me, but not telling the truth is lying to me. Avoiding providing an answer to a simple, direct question is lying to me. And this man, AFP Commissioner Kershaw, is clearly not telling the truth by refusing to answer the question posed by the Senator that, in my opinion, he also very clearly knows the answer to. Maybe he is ‘just following orders’.

I am not aware if these types of weapons have ever been used in my proximity so I cannot attest to their effects but there are also some photos circulating the interweb (the people are ok with it) of the effects of the ‘burns’ on some of the people who were there and claim to have been affected by these directed energy weapons. There are many reports from people who were at the protest of strange ‘symptoms’.

Some of the effects of being exposed to DEWs include headaches, earaches and burns to the face. Most Aussies know the dangers of exposure to excessive amounts of U.V. light from the sun and thus wear physical protection such as hats and zinc creams. The person in this photo was wearing a hat. So the burns are not explained, in my opinion, by excessive U.V. exposure alone.

I find this highly disturbing considering that trudo is currently trying really hard to impose tyrannical actions against good, hard-working, law-abiding Canadian citizens from his hidey-hole. Maybe he had to go this route because he used all his money to buy injections instead of his own stash of energy weapons. I don’t know. But rest assured people, our free nations are under assault. This is VERY clear. It seems there are no measures that are off limits to them. They DO NOT care about the people. The civilians. The bread and butter of every single community, city, town, state, province and country.

I find myself constantly asking myself if this could possibly be happening. All of this. It has before, but this is now, after all. But, all you have to do is LOOK at Canada and Australia from 2 year old eyes and compare. No one could have imagined the shit state of things. It’s been so easy to quickly bring down entire nations with fear mongering, lies and government-imposed mandates and sanctions. Injected with improperly-tested gene therapies that have proven not to work and to be effectively dangerous, exposed to government-imposed microwaves for saying ‘I don’t like what you are doing to me and my country’… I mean WHEN DOES IT STOP?

IT STOPS WHEN WE SAY IT DOES. Tell your friends.