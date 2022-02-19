Nearly 24,000 Deaths After COVID Vaccines Reported to VAERS, Data Show

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,119,063 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

The data included a total of 23,990 reports of deaths — an increase of 375 over the previous week — and 192,517 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 4,382 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 760,102 adverse events, including 10,909 deaths and 79,111 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2022.

Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.

Of the 10,909 U.S. deaths reported as of Feb. 11, 18% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 23% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 60% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 546 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Feb. 11, including 321 million doses of Pfizer, 206 million doses of Moderna and 18 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed. Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:

The most recent death involves a 7-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1975356) from Minnesota who died 11 days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine when she was found unresponsive by her mother. An autopsy is pending.

16 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).

29 reports of blood clotting disorders.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

The most recent deaths involve a 13-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 2042005) from an unidentified state who died from a sudden heart attack seven months after receiving his second dose of Moderna, and a 17-year-old female from an unidentified state (VAERS I.D. 2039111) who died after receiving her first dose of Moderna. Medical information was limited and it is unknown if an autopsy was performed in either case.

68 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

639 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis with 627 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

158 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2022, for all age groups combined, show:

Pfizer and BioNTech Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine delayed

Pfizer and BioNTech’s new vaccine specific to the Omicron variant was delayed by several weeks due to a “slower-than-expected” data gathering process, Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO said Thursday.

Once a new vaccine is ready the company said it will consider whether a variant-specific vaccine was still needed, Sahin said.

“If the wave ends, that does not mean it can’t begin again,” he said, adding BioNTech could create new vaccines as variants emerge.

“I really don’t see the situation as dramatic anymore,” Sahin said, referring to how the COVID would develop in future. Pfizer and BioNTech had originally planned to release a new vaccine by the end of March, but said it was dependent on how much clinical data regulators would require.

Autopsies show two teen boys died of heart inflammation caused by Pfizer vaccine

Pathologists who examined the autopsies of two teenage boys who died days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine concluded the vaccine caused the teens’ deaths.

The three pathologists, two of whom are medical examiners, published their findings Feb. 14 in an early online release article, “Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in Two Adolescents Following the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose,” in the Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.

The authors’ findings were conclusive. Two teenage boys were pronounced dead in their homes three and four days after receiving the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 dose.

There was no evidence of active or previous COVID-19 infection.

The teens had negative toxicology screens (i.e. no drugs or poisons were present in their bodies).

Judge blocks Air Force from punishing officer who refused COVID vaccine for religious reasons

Federal judge Tillman E. Self III issued a preliminary injunction for an Air Force Reserve officer who was denied a religious exemption from the military’s COVID vaccine mandate, calling the military’s process for granting religious exemption “illusory and insincere.”

The judge said the Air Force likely violated the officer’s First Amendment rights when it denied her request for a religious exemption and subsequently appeal, and ordered the branch to refrain from taking “any adverse action” against the officer on the basis of “this lawsuit or her request for religious accommodation, specifically including forcing her to retire.”

As of Feb. 8, the Air Force had only approved 3,313 vaccine exemptions, but they were granted for medical or nonreligious administrative reasons. At the time the unnamed officer filed her lawsuit on Jan. 6, the Air Force had not granted any religious accommodations.

To date, the Air Force has granted only nine religious exemptions, denied 3,665 requests and is still considering 3,288 requests — 142 active-duty airmen have been administratively separated for refusing the vaccine, the branch said in its COVID update last week.

