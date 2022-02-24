Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Russian Air Strikes Destroy 74 Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Targets, Ministry of Defence Says

Sputnik – 24.02.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of a special operation by the Russian armed forces in Donbass with the goal of protecting the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). He explained that the operation was needed to stop atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces in Donbass.

Air strikes by the Russian military destroyed 74 military infrastructure targets of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated. Among them are 11 airfields, three command centres, a Ukrainian Navy post, 18 S-300 radars (NATO reporting name SA-10 Grumble), and Buk (NATO reporting name Gadfly) air defence systems of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defence Ministry elaborated.

In addition, Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter and four Turkish-made Bayraktar strike drones in the Donbass region, the Defence Ministry reported.

1 Comment »

  1. Israeli command would respect the strategic importance of this Russian move, as that is exactly what Israel has done–overtly and covertly.

    Like

    Comment by rediscover911com | February 24, 2022 | Reply


