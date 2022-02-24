Write about your experience with vaccination

Because available statistics have been so terrible, I’ve not written very much about vaccine injuries, but evidence is mounting, from sources beyond the American VAERS database, that they are vastly more frequent and severe than anybody will acknowledge.

Many of my readers have not been vaccinated, but many others have been. I’d like to compile a post or two of reader experience with the vaccines. If you have something to report, please write to me at containment@tutanota.com. I’m not only interested in severe side effects; reports of mild reactions will help to build a full picture. I’m also interested in infection following vaccination, and any other related matters you deem of interest. It’s most helpful if you can report about your own direct experiences, that is to say, things that happened to you or to people you know personally.

Otherwise, to complete yesterday evening’s hasty update, I provide a translation of Andreas Schöfbeck’s letter to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, on the underreporting of vaccine side effects in Germany. Apparently the PEI has responded, but exactly what they’ve said has yet to be released, as far as I know.