Cardiac Disorders Account for 20% of 1.2 Million Injuries Reported After COVID Vaccines, VAERS Data Show

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,217,333 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 1, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

The data included a total of 26,699 reports of deaths — an increase of 303 over the previous week — and 217,301 of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 2,780 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 803,613 adverse events, including 12,304 deaths and 79,094 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 1, 2022.

Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.

Of the 12,304 U.S. deaths reported as of April 1, 17% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 21% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 59% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 561 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of April 1, including 331 million doses of Pfizer, 211 million doses of Moderna and 19 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 1, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 1, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 1, 2022, for all age groups combined, show: