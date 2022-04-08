Cardiac Disorders Account for 20% of 1.2 Million Injuries Reported After COVID Vaccines, VAERS Data Show
By Megan Redshaw | The Defender | April 8, 2022
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,217,333 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 1, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.
The data included a total of 26,699 reports of deaths — an increase of 303 over the previous week — and 217,301 of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 2,780 compared with the previous week.
Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 803,613 adverse events, including 12,304 deaths and 79,094 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 1, 2022.
Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.
Of the 12,304 U.S. deaths reported as of April 1, 17% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 21% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 59% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.
In the U.S., 561 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of April 1, including 331 million doses of Pfizer, 211 million doses of Moderna and 19 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).
Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.
Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.
U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 1, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:
- 10,157 adverse events, including 239 rated as serious and 5 reported deaths.
The most recent death involves a 7-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 2152560) from Washington who died 13 days after receiving his first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine when he went into shock and suffered cardiac arrest. He was unable to be resuscitated and died in the emergency department.
- 17 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).
The CDC uses a narrowed case definition of “myocarditis,” which excludes cases of cardiac arrest, ischemic strokes and deaths due to heart problems that occur before one has the chance to go to the emergency department.
- 38 reports of blood clotting disorders.
U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 1, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
- 30,954 adverse events, including 1,778 rated as serious and 44 reported deaths.
The most recent death reported to VAERS involves a 15-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 2201554) from South Dakota who developed COVID despite receiving two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech. She received her first dose of Pfizer on July 30, 2021, and her second dose on August 20, 2021. She presented to the ER on January 15, 2022, with abdominal pain, tested positive for COVID, was put on a ventilator and subsequently passed away.
- 68 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.
- 650 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, with 638 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.
- 165 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.
U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 1, 2022, for all age groups combined, show:
- 20% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
- 54% of those who died were male, 41% were female and the remaining death reports did not include the gender of the deceased.
- The average age of death was 73.
- As of April 1, 5,370 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 1,693 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
- Of the 3,642 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 51% were attributed to Pfizer vaccinations, 40% to Moderna and 8% to J&J.
- 878 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome, with 42% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 30% to Moderna and 28% to J&J.
- 2,377 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death.
- 1,666 reports of myocardial infarction.
- 13,738 reports of blood-clotting disorders in the U.S. Of those, 6,145 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 4,899 reports to Moderna and 2,651 reports to J&J.
- 4,099 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with 2,517 cases attributed to Pfizer, 1,391 cases to Moderna and 180 cases to J&J’s COVID vaccine.
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply