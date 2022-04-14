CANADA PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU SEEKING TO FORCIBLY SILENCE NEWS OUTLET
FOX News | April 13, 2022
Rebel News founder Ezra Levant speaks out to Tucker after government denies newly-created journalism ‘license’. #tucker #foxnews
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 14, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video | Canada, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
WHERE DID THE REST OF THE INTERNET GO?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Excerpt
Testing Mania: Illogical and Harmful
BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE | APRIL 12, 2022
This adapted excerpt is from Dr. Scott W. Atlas’ bestselling book, A Plague Upon Our House, published by Bombardier.
By the time I arrived at the end of July 2020, the administration had already developed a massive testing capacity from scratch. Nearly a million tests per day were being conducted. The effort was led by Admiral Giroir, who was assigned the thankless task of overseeing that project.
I understood why the VP was so excited when he had displayed that simplistic chart on my first visit. And over the next weeks the administration continued to successfully facilitate and distribute tens of millions of point-of-care PCR tests and, later, rapid antigen tests. This was a significant accomplishment, but it was clear from the beginning that the White House did not understand how or when to use testing. To my thinking, it was a response to political pressure more than anything else. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,630,580 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Judith Lutfy on Biden mobilizes US military in… brianharryaustralia on Washington warns against ‘pres… brianharryaustralia on Washington warns against ‘pres… brianharryaustralia on India key to alternative payme… 5 dancing shlomos on Real James Bond villains wear… brianharryaustralia on Bill Gates Says “Crazy” Protes… papasha408 on Bill Gates Says “Crazy” Protes… roberthstiver on Russia’s Ukraine operation has… Joey on Palestine’s widening geo… roberthstiver on Biden mobilizes US military in… roberthstiver on Searching for War Crimina… Jim Yost on Biden mobilizes US military in…
Aletho News
- CANADA PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU SEEKING TO FORCIBLY SILENCE NEWS OUTLET April 14, 2022
- Sweden Saw Second Smallest Increase in National Debt Out of All EU Countries April 14, 2022
- A picture is worth a thousand words, inflation was ready to go April 14, 2022
- Real James Bond villains wear cardigans April 13, 2022
- Bill Gates Says “Crazy” Protests Against His Vaccines Are “Kind Of Weird” April 13, 2022
- Jive Talking Journals: Why the conclusions sometimes don’t match the data in scientific papers April 13, 2022
- Western Dissent from US/NATO Policy on Ukraine is Small, Yet the Censorship Campaign is Extreme April 13, 2022
- Russia’s Ukraine operation has no deadline April 13, 2022
- Hamas Says Animal Sacrifice at Al-Aqsa ‘Red Line’, Gaza Resistance Meets to Discuss Israeli Escalation April 13, 2022
- Chinese energy major quits West – report April 13, 2022
- Rallying Round the False Flags April 13, 2022
- Russia will find buyers for its oil – Putin April 13, 2022
- India key to alternative payment mechanism for Russia April 13, 2022
- Washington warns against ‘preserving’ ties with Moscow April 13, 2022
- Britain’s military facilities being enhanced to host new US nukes: Report April 13, 2022
- Testing Mania: Illogical and Harmful April 13, 2022
- WHERE DID THE REST OF THE INTERNET GO? April 13, 2022
- Biden mobilizes US military industry to arm Ukraine April 13, 2022
OffGuardian
- No, it’s not OK when China does it April 14, 2022
- You have just 24 hours left to have your say on the WHO’s “Pandemic Treaty” April 12, 2022
- Was Covid19 a re-branded flu? April 12, 2022
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Is On Spring Break April 8, 2022
- Germany Claims To Have PROOF That Russian Soldiers Murdered Civilians In Bucha April 7, 2022
- Professor: “Scientists Won’t Admit Lockdowns Are Wrong Because Science Is A Religion” April 7, 2022
- Scientists Say Blood Clot Risk Higher For 6 Months After Covid Infection April 7, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Saving The Planet April 12, 2022
- China & India need $50 trillion for Net-Zero transition, report says April 11, 2022
- Only one electric car can beat ‘range anxiety’ and make it to the North–If you’ve got £100K! April 10, 2022
- How To Save Energy April 10, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Why sleeping pills are a bad idea March 24, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply