Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

CANADA PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU SEEKING TO FORCIBLY SILENCE NEWS OUTLET

FOX News | April 13, 2022

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant speaks out to Tucker after government denies newly-created journalism ‘license’. #tucker #foxnews

Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com

Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/lon

April 14, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |