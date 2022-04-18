The war against Corona cannot be won, and so for many it will never end
Three thousand retweets for the transparent panic mongering of everybody’s fake epidemiologist
eugyppius | April 18, 2022
Many of you are probably tired of hearing me write about Karl Lauterbach, but he is the health minister of a major European nation, and his increasingly crazed bearing is becoming an important story unto itself. Infections are collapsing in Germany and across Europe, despite the lifting of all restrictions, which is like garlic to Lauterbach’s peculiar brand of vampire. Thus he took to BILD on Easter Sunday, in a desperate effort to stir up some fresh fear. In the fall, he said,
“It’s quite possible we’ll end up with a highly contagious Omicron variant that is as deadly as Delta. That would be an absolute killer-variant.” … The intervals at which new variants emerge to replace old ones are getting shorter and shorter [he said], which is “cause for concern.”
He also said it’s very likely that we’ll have to bring back the mask mandate sooner or later, and advised everyone to continue muzzling themselves voluntarily. There is no longer even any pretence, of restrictions as temporary measures or of the pandemic as a transitory phenomenon.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 18, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular | Covid-19, Germany
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Videos
Can Magic Mushrooms Unlock Depression?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Breaking the Spell
The Holocaust: Myth and Reality, Overview of the book by Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom
BY ANTONY C. BLACK • UNZ REVIEW • APRIL 17, 2022
Heresy In the 21st Century
Never in my long journalistic career have I ever hesitated to put pen to paper – until now. Indeed, I have delayed writing this overview of Dr. Kollerstrom’s remarkable book for going on six years.[1] Up until now no subject had been too controversial, too sensitive, too beyond the pale as to warrant more than a passing moment’s consideration of consequences. But this is different. In some sixteen countries in Europe one can be put in prison for doing what I am doing now, or even for expressing ‘holocaust denialism’ on social media. In Germany some fifteen thousand people are tried each year for Thought Crime, i.e., for so-called ‘right-wing extremism’. Here in North America it is somewhat better; one merely risks losing one’s job, friends and family – and possibly being blacklisted as a writer from virtually every venue one might have formerly been associated with. No small potatoes. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,640,104 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
papasha408 on Selling Albright as a ‘Feminis… Mike on 6 Double Standards Public Heal… SallieAnn on Ukraine requests $50bn in… SallieAnn on Ukraine requests $50bn in… roberthstiver on ‘Germany investigates Ru… michael on Ukraine requests $50bn in… brianharryaustralia on Ukraine requests $50bn in… brianharryaustralia on Why Biden and Johnson should b… Cohen, Blee, Casey e… on Why Biden and Johnson should b… brianharryaustralia on MIT’s Dean of Science re… brianharryaustralia on The Failed Air War Over V… Victor G. on Should We Commit to Fight Russ…
Aletho News
- Lockdown ideology remains a widespread global plague upon humanity April 19, 2022
- The war against Corona cannot be won, and so for many it will never end April 19, 2022
- Selling Albright as a ‘Feminist Icon’: Was the Price Worth It? April 18, 2022
- Democrats are “working with” Big Tech on new censorship calls April 18, 2022
- ‘Germany investigates Russia supporters’ April 18, 2022
- Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of being forced into free speech April 18, 2022
- EU Exhumes 18 Year Old Embezzlement Charges to Derail Le Pen Presidential Bid April 18, 2022
- Russia Has Withstood West’s ‘Economic Blitzkrieg’ Attempt – Putin April 18, 2022
- Breaking the Spell April 18, 2022
- Can Magic Mushrooms Unlock Depression? April 18, 2022
- The Future Of Energy In The U.S.: Which Projection Do You Believe? April 18, 2022
- Is There Anyone Taking This Green Energy Transition Thing Seriously? April 18, 2022
- Ukraine requests $50bn in aid April 18, 2022
- Pro-lockdown Researcher Accuses Critic of “Libel” April 17, 2022
- COVID persists, but the COVID vaccine narrative has taken on so much water, the powers that be have stopped bailing April 17, 2022
- MIT’s Dean of Science responds to me: She’s NOT interested in looking at the vax safety data! April 17, 2022
- Battle for Mariupol is ending April 17, 2022
- The Failed Air War Over Vietnam April 17, 2022
OffGuardian
- From Rachel Carson to Monsanto: The Silence of Spring April 18, 2022
- The Music of Forgetting April 17, 2022
- Eclipsed: The Church & the State have overshadowed real Christian values April 17, 2022
Richie Allen
- Happy Easter! Join Me At 10am For Sunday Morning Melodies April 17, 2022
- Germany Claims To Have PROOF That Russian Soldiers Murdered Civilians In Bucha April 7, 2022
- Professor: “Scientists Won’t Admit Lockdowns Are Wrong Because Science Is A Religion” April 7, 2022
- Scientists Say Blood Clot Risk Higher For 6 Months After Covid Infection April 7, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- ROC Windfall Profits Hit £923 Million In December 2021 April 18, 2022
- Clean energy’s dirty secret: How push for modern technology has made Chinese pond toxic April 18, 2022
- Ban new boiler sales to switch people over to heat pumps, says infrastructure tsar April 18, 2022
- The Green Hydrogen Swindle April 16, 2022
No Tricks Zone
- New Study: 90 Papers Were Published On The ‘Hiatus’ From 2009-2019. Now They Say It Never Happened. April 18, 2022
- Happy Easter Sunday! April 17, 2022
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What defines a good drug? April 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply