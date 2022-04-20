Aletho News

WHO WHISTLEBLOWER ASTRID STUCKELBERGER ON THE WHO’S ‘PANDEMIC TREATY’

Alternative Media | April 14, 2022

Astrid Stuckelberger is an international health scientist with more than 25 years of experience behind her.

But the part I like is that she has also worked for the World Health Organisation (WHO) for many years, and has an intricate understanding of how the organisation operates.

She joined me for a truncated conversation about the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty and why it is extremely dangerous for everybody.

Her referenced document can be found at my website: https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work

April 20, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

  1. It all points in the same direction: they found new layers of governance and then penetrate our cabinets with people who sign away our powers to those new layers.

    What they claim is very obvious: access to healthcare for all people. Turn that around to find the real meaning: access to all people for healthcare. And then turn the word “healthcare” around.

    Comment by Balthasar Gerards | April 20, 2022 | Reply


