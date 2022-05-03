HOW IS THIS A THING? #NWO, #TRANSHUMANISM
Computing Forever | May 1, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 3, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video | Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
pv magazine Insight on battery installation
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Interview: Eyewitness to the Odessa massacre of May 2, 2014
The New Cold War
April 21, 2015–The following interview with Vladislav Wojciechowski was published on April 3, 2015 on the Russian language website Free Press. It is translated to English by Greg Butterfield and published on the website of Borotba.
Vladislav Wojciechowski is the founder of the website Committee of May 2 (Committee for the Liberation of Odessa), concerning the Odessa Massacre of May 2, 2014. He is a former political prisoner and a communist in his outlook.
He gave an interview to Free Press correspondent Dmitry Ogneevu about the protests in Odessa, the events of May 2, 2014, and his arrest. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,671,021 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov… roberthstiver on New so-called ‘Ministry… brianharryaustralia on How Canada is ‘Cutting Costs’… brianharryaustralia on Why Won’t They Say Who F… brianharryaustralia on Enormous U.S. Military Spendin… brianharryaustralia on Russia’s oil revenues expected… jbthring on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov… brianharryaustralia on Renault to sell Russian assets… brianharryaustralia on Renault to sell Russian assets… brianharryaustralia on New so-called ‘Ministry… martin stutchfield on Why Won’t They Say Who F… 5 dancing shlomos on Russia’s oil revenues expected…
Aletho News
- HOW IS THIS A THING? #NWO, #TRANSHUMANISM May 3, 2022
- Why requiring transplant recipients to be vaccinated is indefensible and objectively evil regardless of the scientific merits May 3, 2022
- Reminder: Respiratory viruses infect huge numbers of people all the time, and nobody cared about this until 2020 May 3, 2022
- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov interview with Xinhua News Agency May 2, 2022
- Russia’s oil revenues expected to soar May 2, 2022
- Why Won’t They Say Who Funded These Ukraine Ads? May 2, 2022
- Renault to sell Russian assets for one ruble May 2, 2022
- How Canada is ‘Cutting Costs’ by Euthanizing their Poor May 2, 2022
- pv magazine Insight on battery installation May 2, 2022
- New so-called ‘Ministry of Truth’ actually just a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’, which is precisely the opposite: DHS May 2, 2022
- Enormous U.S. Military Spending, EU Dragged into Abyss of War against Russia. May 1, 2022
- Poland hosts major NATO wargames May 1, 2022
- Now will the BBC retract its lies over vaccine threat in pregnancy? May 1, 2022
- Hospital and Care Home Visiting Restrictions Are “Cruel, Inhumane and Unnecessary”, Doctors Tell MPs May 1, 2022
- Masks may have caused MORE Covid deaths May 1, 2022
- Blame the unjabbed – whatever the facts May 1, 2022
- The UK Covid Response: A Stool with Three Legs May 1, 2022
- Parsing the “data” from Moderna’s selective leaks to the press about its failed clinical trial in kids under 6 May 1, 2022
OffGuardian
- Top 10 Foods For Your Armageddon Survival Pantry May 2, 2022
- This Week in the New Normal #29 May 1, 2022
- It’s About Time May 1, 2022
Richie Allen
- Nutter Given Chair To Help Arm Cramp After Gluing His Hand To Petrol Pump April 28, 2022
- Uni Launches Project To Help Students Cope With Climate Anxiety April 28, 2022
- Senior Tory MP Caught Watching Porn In House Of Commons April 27, 2022
- High Court Rules Discharging Covid Patients Into Care Homes Was Unlawful April 27, 2022
Consent Factory
- Springtime for GloboCap March 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What defines a good drug? April 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply