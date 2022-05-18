US puts ‘disinformation board’ on hold
The government’s Disinformation Governance Board has reportedly been paused after a tide of online criticism
Samizdat | May 18, 2022
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has “paused” its Disinformation Governance Board, the Washington Post claimed in a story published on Wednesday. The outlet blamed the decision on online “right-wing attacks” against its appointed head Nina Jankowicz, who has confirmed her resignation from the government.
According to the Post, the DHS decided to shutter the board on Monday and Jankowicz drafted her resignation letter on Tuesday morning, only to be pulled into a conference call on Tuesday evening and offered to stay in some capacity.
The Homeland Security Advisory Council is currently reviewing whether to shut down the board entirely, while the DHS working groups “focused on mis-, dis- and mal-information have been suspended,” the Post reported.
After the story was published, Jankowicz confirmed her resignation in a statement released through a spokesperson. “I have decided to leave DHS to return to my work in the public sphere,” she wrote, noting that the board’s work has been “paused and its future uncertain.”
“It is deeply disappointing that mischaracterizations of the Board became a distraction from the Department’s vital work, and indeed, along with recent events globally and nationally, embodies why it is necessary,” Jankowicz added.
The DHS has not officially commented on the status of the board. A statement given to the Post only said that “Jankowicz has been subjected to unjustified and vile personal attacks and physical threats.”
Most of the story, authored by the controversial columnist Taylor Lorenz, focuses on what she calls “coordinated online attacks” against Jankowicz, which she says were led by “far-right influencer” Jack Posobiec, the editor of Human Events.
Jankowicz announced the board’s creation and her role in it on April 27. It did not take long for critics to bring up her own online history, from Democrat activism and involvement in “Russiagate” to efforts to censor the – true – New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop as a fake “Russian influence op.”
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, however, has defended Jankowicz as “eminently qualified” and a “renowned expert in the field of disinformation,” adding that he did not question her objectivity.
Jankowicz, 33, has previously worked for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – the Post uses a 2019 photo taken at his campaign headquarters as the cover for its article – as well as the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the US National Democratic Institute, where she ran the Russia and Belarus programs.
The board’s purpose had been “grossly mischaracterized,” a department spokesperson told the Post, adding it was not meant to police speech. “Quite the opposite, its focus is to ensure that freedom of speech is protected.”
Anonymous DHS employees and congressional staffers, on the other hand, told Lorenz that Jankowicz was “set up to fail” by the Biden administration, which was “unsure of its messaging” and “unprepared” to counter the online criticism of her.
If Nina does really quit the DHS, perhaps she can turn karaoke into a career. Maybe a tour where she does stand-up comedy, tap dance and karaoke. Not all at once, mind you, but tap-dances on to the stage. Then does a ten minute monologue on her credentials as a dis-information know-it-all. Then waves her hands to a couple of karaoke songs about Biden’s second term in office.
The mind reels…
Comment by michael | May 18, 2022 |
Don’t they have comedy clubs in Dubai where she could become an entertainer? So many opportunities.
Comment by aletho | May 18, 2022 |
“Disinformation”, according to my Dictionary, means, ‘misleading information supplied intentionally’. Well, who has never been guilty of that? The USA Government(and others) have a terrible record of intentionally supplying “Misleading Information”…(Bay of Pigs?), (Gulf of Tonkin) (“9/11”) (War in Iraq) (war in Syria) (“Ah did not have sex with that woman”) etc etc….
(Bulls//it, or “Bovine Excreta) has been around for a VERY LONG TIME, and having a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is a Prime Example of disinformation. The Government(any government) ever, uses “Disinformation hundreds of times a day, and all of us are sprayed with ‘Bovine excreta’ on a daily basis.
I don’t think a “Disinformation Governance Board” can ever be taken seriously. Comedians will make a good living out of tipping buckets of SH+T over it…….
Comment by brianharryaustralia | May 18, 2022 |
At my reception desk, I keep copies of 1984 and ANIMAL FARM on the shelf within sight of customers. Many have recognized the titles which gives an opening to talk about these times.
Comment by John Edward Kendrick | May 18, 2022 |