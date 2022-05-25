7 studies that help explain why the vaccinated are getting more infected
Especially the 2nd by Yahi et al; shows the non-neutralizing Abs bind to the virus spike, and enhances infectiousness of virus.
Binds but does not neutralize the virus; “Infection-enhancing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies recognize both the original Wuhan/D614G strain and Delta variants. A potential risk for mass vaccination?”
Dr. Paul Alexander | May 10, 2022
Yahi et al.: so it is the binding to the virus by non-neutralizing Abs that do not eliminate the virus but increases infectiousness… it enhances the infection capability and explains why the vaccinated are getting infected; the non-neutralizing Abs bind to the virus in the upper respiratory tract and drive infection yet binds to the lower respiratory tract and prevents severe disease. This study shows original antigenic sin and ADE…
“our data suggest that the balance between neutralizing and facilitating antibodies in vaccinated individuals is in favor of neutralization for the original Wuhan/D614G strain. However, in the case of the Delta variant, neutralizing antibodies have a decreased affinity for the spike protein, whereas facilitating antibodies display a strikingly increased affinity. Thus, ADE may be a concern for people receiving vaccines based on the original Wuhan strain spike sequence (either mRNA or viral vectors).”
1)Van Egeren et al.: “Risk of rapid evolutionary escape from biomedical interventions targeting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein”
2)Infection-enhancing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies recognize both the original Wuhan/D614G strain and Delta variants. A potential risk for mass vaccination?
3)An infectivity-enhancing site on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted by antibodies
4)Lectins enhance SARS-CoV-2 infection and influence neutralizing antibodies
5)Structural insight into SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and modulation of syncytia
6)The emergence and ongoing convergent evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 N501Y lineages
7)The Omicron variant is highly resistant against antibody-mediated neutralization: Implications for control of the COVID-19 pandemic
